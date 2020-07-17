Home Business Serena Williams To Headline Top Seed Open In Kentucky In August
Serena Williams To Headline Top Seed Open In Kentucky In August

July 17, 2020
BEIJING, CHINA – AUGUST 11: Serena Williams of United States is seen in action during the first … [+] round of the Women’s singles during The Beijing Olympic Games on August 11, 2008 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Serena Williams will headline the inaugural edition of the Top Seed Open next month in Lexington, Ky. that will serve as a warm-up event for the U.S. Open.

Sloane Stephens, who won the U.S. Open in 2017, will also compete in the event Aug. 10-16.

Last week, WTA CEO Steve Simon confirmed the addition of two events – Lexington, and the Prague Open in the Czech Republic – to the tour’s provisional calendar, which is expected to resume the week of Aug. 3 at the 31° Palermo Ladies’ Open in Italy

The event will be Williams’ first match action since she helped Team USA defeat Latvia in Fed Cup play in Everett, Wash. in February, where she defeated Jelena Ostapenko and was beaten by Anastasija Sevastova.

Williams, who turns 39 in September, announced last month that she would play the U.S. Open Aug. 31-Sept. 13 as she pursues Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

“Ultimately, I really cannot wait to return to New York and play the U.S. Open 2020,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion and six-time Open winner said. “I feel like the U.S.T.A. is going to do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and everyone is safe.

“It’s gonna be exciting. It’s been over six months since a lot of us have played professional tennis. I’ll certainly miss the fans, don’t get me wrong. Just being out there with that New York crowd and hear everyone cheer, I’ll really miss that in some of those tough matches. But this is crazy, I’m excited.”

