Seven Lessons From Startup Failure To Help Your Next Startup Succeed

By Travis Steffen, a serial founder with seven exits, CEO of GrowFlow and bestselling author of Viral Hero. Follow @TravisSteffen on Instagram.

getty

Although I’ve started a number of companies and had a few exits, I’ve had some companies fail. I’ve invested every dime and every ounce of credit I could get into new ventures and gone broke. It sounds terrible, but these were the best things that ever happened to me.

Because of my ego, I didn’t learn much after my first few failures. Recently, I’ve woken up to many of my mistakes as a young founder, and I’ve become far more successful as a result. Failing burns lessons deep into your mind, ensuring you never make those mistakes again.

There are numerous lessons I’ve learned from failing spectacularly. Here are seven of them.

1. Set expectations with co-founders.

I’ve had a few companies go through hard times due to a co-founder losing interest, secretly taking other gigs or, in one case, ghosting completely and leaving the country. These were painful. A co-founder relationship is like a marriage. You’ll be partners in one of the most stressful, rewarding, terrifying, confusing journeys you’ve ever been on. Choose your partners wisely.

If you’re friends, have a discussion about how this will likely change the fabric of your friendship. If you just met, take time to get to know one another. Talk about your motivations, working styles, expectations and decision-making processes. Define success metrics and areas of focus.

Work together on a trial period. Don’t rush to issue stock from day one because that makes it messy if you opt to part ways. Set yourselves up with a standard four-year vesting schedule and a one-year cliff. Investors will love this.

2. Research before taking risks.

Founders embrace risk more than most. However, there’s a difference between personal risks and imposing risk on your company. To reduce risk, many founders raise venture capital. If you’re planning on doing this, invest in research.

When raising money for a prior company, a sticking point we ran into was the size of our total addressable market. After digging in, it was a real issue, and we had to pivot as a result. The churn risk of target customers also altered our ability to scale, which we hadn’t factored into our financial models. Had we done all this sooner, the fundraising process would have been faster.

3. Have honest retrospectives.

Founders are usually perpetually optimistic. This can sometimes prevent them from recognizing problems. In one of my prior roles, the founders had a policy to never distribute bad news to the team or investors in order to “not scare anybody unnecessarily.” This prevented dozens of smart people from being able to help solve problems.

As problems occur, be transparent about them with your team. Discuss what they could lead to and what the stakes are, and prioritize accordingly. Celebrate what worked, but don’t gloss over failures to salvage your self-esteem.

Revisit the scientific method. What’s the objective? What are the variables? What’s your hypothesis? What happens if it’s validated or invalidated? These answers help you build a process for improvement and reduce fears around sharing problems.

4. Increase the time you spend talking to customers.

Most new founders start companies after having an idea. I believe this is why most companies fail. Your own ideas are far less valuable than ideas from prospective customers.

I built my early companies from my own ideas, but my ideas were always wrong. Some were incredibly wrong and nothing worked. Others were slightly wrong and needed to be tweaked before becoming viable.

Years later, I sidelined my ego and realized that success came faster when I had as many customer conversations as possible before investing time or money into the product. Identifying patterns in what customers say — from problems to budgets and anything in between — can be invaluable.

5. Maintain high standards.

If my team is falling short of its quarterly goals, on more than one occasion I’ve been asked to lower them. Early in my career I agreed, and everybody felt better. Then the next quarter came, and we were short on our goals again, and the same thing was proposed.

In basketball, if you’re great at hitting the rim, would the coach change your goal to hitting the rim? No! They’d coach you to help you make the shots. If your team is missing their targets, it’s supposed to be disappointing. Otherwise, you wouldn’t feel motivated to improve. Don’t lower your goals to meet your low performance. Raise your performance standards, and keep your goals high.

6. Do less, but better.

Early in my career, my teams would get excited when we’d build something great, so we’d opt to build way more. What we didn’t have in these cases was discipline. We didn’t realize that what made us great at developing one product was that we were only developing one product. Our focus was a core part of our success, and we lost it.

As an entrepreneur, it can be tough to commit to only one thing because by doing so, you’re decommitting from everything else. However, that level of disciplined focus is almost always required to be great. When you choose to do less, but better, your customers and investors witness your focus on solving one problem better than anyone can. It reveals the depths of your ability to think deeply and win bigger.

7. Learn to say no.

As you begin to publicly succeed, huge opportunities — such as investments and acquisitions — begin coming your way. These are easy to latch onto. As your team buys into these possibilities, they’ll start living in a headspace where they have already happened.

However, some deals just don’t close, through no fault of your own. It can be soul crushing to go from thinking it’s done to hearing it won’t happen. If you allow yourself to think this way, you’re inviting issues. Remember, opportunities came your way in part because of your ability to focus. Altering that focus will lead to different results.

Source