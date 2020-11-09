Shadowlands Checklist: What To Do To Prepare For Warcraft’s Next Expansion

The angelic zone of Bastion awaits you as you start leveling in WoW: Shadowlands. Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft players, you have two weeks to prepare for the Shadowlands expansion, which hits November 23 in the United States. Here’s your checklist for how to get ready for launch day.

Start by cleaning out your stuff. Chances are, you’ve built up a huge pile of materials, gear and other miscellaneous doodads. They’re just going to be in the way when the expansion hits. You don’t want to have to sell items every two minutes to make space in your bags while you’re leveling, and most of the gear and materials in your bank will be useless once you start leveling.

Vendor or auction all that stuff now. If you need help figuring out which set of gear is best for your class — remember, you’re only going to need armor for your damage spec while leveling, and you’ll get new pieces when you hit maximum level — check out a simulator like Raidbots’ Top Gear feature to figure out what you should wear to make it to 60. Get rid of everything else.

That goes for quests, too. You’re going to need all that quest log space to avoid juggling current quests and old ones, and frankly you don’t want old quests popping up on screen while you’re trying to zip through a new one. Abandon or complete them now.

A gothic scene from the Shadowlands Revendreth zone. Heather Newman

Stock up on leveling consumables. That includes health potions — Shadowlands monsters, particularly in later levels, hit like trucks. But it also includes speed potions (usable until you hit 51, and invaluable for those first quests in the Maw, where you can’t mount;) goblin gliders, which are handy at several points in the Maw and the Maldraxxus zone for getting you where you need to go more quickly; and mount speed equipment, such as Light-Step Hoofplates.

Paladins, Death Knights and other cheater classes that already have faster mounts, you should be opting for Comfortable Rider’s Barding, the anti-daze mount equipment. There are almost no areas in Shadowlands where water walking equipment will be helpful, so you can safely ditch it for the expansion.

Pack a few Draughts of Ten Lands, which work until level 51. Bastion has a hard level cap of 53 — you must hit level 53 in order to leave that first zone — and using those Draughts while level 50 can help. Finally, if you’re feeling adventurous, pack some Inky Black potions, if you’re lucky enough to have a few from the last Darkmoon Faire. Much of Shadowlands — particularly the sky — looks amazing with the potions, and they can help make some quest mobs more visible.

I recommend putting those consumables you’ll use most often/urgently on your action bars, including the gliders and speed potions. Moving around the Maw is SLOW. While you’re at it, hotbar your favorite ground mount. You won’t be flying for a while.

The Maw’s dramatic lighting after using Inky Black Potions. Courtesy of Unstopubble

Make it easy to get around. If you haven’t already invested in the three cloaks that teleport you to Stormwind or Orgrimmar, now’s the time. At least once or twice, you’ll want to hearth back to the central Shadowlands city of Oribos and your hearthstone will still be on cooldown. Use the cloak to hit your capitol city, then pop right back through the portal to Oribos.

The cloaks are available on the guild vendors in Stormwind and Orgrimmar. While you’re there, make sure to pick up all three battle standards, which will boost your experience in some areas. They’re useful to drop to gain extra experience in areas where you’ll do a lot of killing in a limited space.

Pro tip: Once you’ve set your hearth in Oribos while leveling, don’t change it. You’ll have to port back at the end of each zone, and it takes forever to fly there.

Finally, if you don’t have a Traveler’s Tundra Mammoth, Grand Expedition Yak or Caravan Brutosaur to sell trash to vendors while you’re on the move between quests, consider shelling out the 20,000 gold for the Mammoth. It’s sold by Mei Francis in Wrath of the Lich King-era Dalaran (in Crystalsong Forest.) It’s worth its cost many, many times over in convenience.

The Grand Expedition Yak (shown here) and other vendor mounts save you valuable leveling time. Heather Newman

Position yourself for the big day. The first quest for Shadowlands calls you to your capitol city. Alliance, you want the front steps of the Stormwind Keep; Horde, you start in front of Grommash Hold. From there, you’ll be taking a portal to Icecrown, but you must complete the city quest first. Get a few crucial seconds ahead of the rush by logging out on your toon there, so you’ll be ready when those servers come back up.

Coordinate with your party. You’ll want to make crucial decisions about which characters you all want to level up first, and whether you’ll level with War Mode on or off, before the big day. It’s not easy to change once the questing begins, because you’re rarely in rested areas to turn War Mode off or your capitol city to turn it on. You’ll want your group to follow the same tips for emptying bags and quest logs, too, or you’ll be waiting for them to vendor or abandon quests while you’re leveling up.

Work on your character’s power. The last thing you can do over the next two weeks is work on improving your character’s gear. If you’re decked out in full Mythic Ny’alotha raid or maximum Mythic Plus dungeon armor, you won’t see upgrades until the last Shadowlands zone, and even then it’ll just be a couple of pieces. So it’s worth investing the time to improve your gear now, while you wait.

