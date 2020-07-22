Should You Raise A Fund? An LP’s View On Challenges And Alternatives

Getty

The last few years of this capital cycle have paved the way to an explosive growth of first-time funds in alternative assets including venture capital and crypto. As an LP, I had the chance to speak candidly with many aspiring fund managers in the early stages of thinking about raising a fund. This post surfaces underestimated challenges and reasons why starting a fund is not always the best choice for someone with a good investment strategy and track record. The same considerations generally apply whether the proposed fund is a VC, a hedge fund or some other type.

A Fund Is A Business, Not Just A Strategy

Most aspiring fund managers decide to start a fund in an area related to something they already do. In venture, you might be a tech executive who has done a few successful angel investments. You could also be a mid or senior level investor in an established fund with early signs of a good track record and you see starting a fund in a niche as a more attractive option compared to working your way up internally to GP level. In the quant world, you might be an independent quant with strong alpha signals or perhaps, you already operate a prop shop with good initial performance and are looking to scale.

Those that decide to test the waters soon realize that raising a fund has more complexity than anticipated. Naturally, you need to be able to execute the strategy, taking into account all key criteria to think about. However, a good strategy with expectations of strong performance alone will not suffice.

Starting a fund means launching an asset management startup and the odds of succeeding are very low. Finding product-market fit as a fund starts with the right setup and requires the right regulatory and tax-efficient fund structure, the right fund service providers, proper fund operations, and most of all, the right capital base.

Fund Jurisdiction And Structure

As with any business, your offering needs to fit your customer’s needs. When it comes to fund structure, that means thinking about your LPs. Choosing the right setup depends on who you think your investors will be.

A jurisdiction and reporting framework that your main LPs are familiar with makes your life much easier. It is also expected that you optimize the structure for tax purposes. You may have to restrict which geographies you can raise funding from to reduce complexity and costs. For example, there are mind-boggling regulatory, tax and reporting implications if you decide to open your fund to both US and non-US investors.

Determining the right structure is a process that can easily take two months of work. Meanwhile, financial regulations heavily constrain your fundraising process and induce additional entry barriers for emerging managers. Even after deciding on a preliminary setup, be prepared to change your mind as your future anchor LP will come with specific requirements that you need to incorporate.

Depending on the complexity of your fund structure, you should plan in a minimum of $80,000 to $160,000 just for the setup.

Service Providers And Fund Operations

In the process of determining the fund structure, you also need to select appropriate fund service providers. Unfortunately, there are no great lists for fund administrators, fund directors, banking providers, insurers, auditors, tax consultants and legal counsels focused on emerging managers because that depends on your jurisdiction and asset class. The administrative burden of dealing with all of this is often higher than aspiring managers expect.

While larger funds are able to do some of the fund operation in-house, outsourcing is the only option for most first-time managers. Fund administrators help you with investor KYC and onboarding, fund accounting and NAV calculation, investor reporting, capital calls and investment proceeds distributions. Some will also have a tax department who can help you with tax reportings. However, choosing the right fund admin that can accommodate cost-conscious emerging managers is a challenge by itself.

For small funds, fund expenses will probably add up to between 0.6% and 1.2% of your AUM per year, depending on your setup. Even then, fund operations will not always run smoothly. Additionally, there will be operational tasks such as investor communications that will require your regular attention.

Fund Economics

It is commonly misunderstood that being a fund manager must mean you are getting rich.

Fund managers make money by managing a pool of capital for their LPs and charge fees for that. There is a fixed management fee of around 2% per year that venture funds charge on the committed capital base and that hedge funds (including quant funds) charge based on assets under management (AUM). On top of that, a variable performance fee (or carried interest for venture funds) of about 20% is charged based on the investment profits.

In short, compensation depends on both your fund size and your investment success.

Emerging manager fund sizes tend to be small. If you manage a $10 million pre-seed venture fund you will have an annual budget of $200,000 from your management fee to pay for office and equipment, travel expenses and conference passes, IT and software subscriptions, PI and D&O insurance, regulatory costs and of course, salaries and related costs. Not much will be left to pay yourself.

Unless you’re an established venture franchise with massive AUM, VCs only get rich through their carry on outlier deals and they are hard to count on if you just start out.

Quant fund managers face different constraints including capacity limits for their strategies. A high-frequency strategy with high turnover may achieve attractive returns with $10 million under management but will struggle to scale to $100 million. If you cannot scale to a larger AUM base, alternative fee structures such as 0% management fee and 30% performance fee might make sense but then, you lack a fixed budget to make core hires and invest in infrastructure when you start.

Based on the fund economics, there is a break-even point in terms of AUM which you must reach in order to make this business worthwhile. Especially for closed-ended funds such as venture funds, the generated fees must be sufficient to offset potential opportunity costs and maintain your long-term commitment to the fund.

Fundraising As A First-Time Manager

Fundraising is the hardest part for an emerging manager.

For venture funds, this can take up to two years. Being an open-ended (hedge) fund is not much better since you need to balance fundraising efforts with your portfolio management and investor reporting responsibilities on an ongoing basis. Most first-time funds fail within the first two to three years because they cannot get to the asset base they need to sustain the business.

As an emerging manager, the only LP types that are relevant to you are high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and small nimble family offices (FOs) since most more institutional investors will require a long track record before considering an investment. Because the LP landscape is highly opaque and investment preferences constantly change, it is one of the biggest challenges for emerging managers to identify the right prospects to talk to.

It is largely underestimated how important having the right capital partners is. You need the right LPs that trust you and give you the flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions. Getting to that investor base is mostly a function of luck (serendipity, timing, macro conditions), sales acumen and existing ties to sources of wealth.

Emerging managers that cannot raise the initial 20% of the target fund size from their first degree networks are in for a long and painful path. The fundraising privilege of having rich friends does not make you a good investor but unfortunately, that is often the entrance ticket required to just be in the game.

If you cannot raise the capital, no one will ever see how brilliant your strategy is.

The frustrating part is the embedded chicken and egg problem: Not knowing who your first LPs will be means not knowing who to optimize for regarding the fund structure, jurisdiction and service providers. At the same time, not having a structure and term sheet in place makes it harder to attract LPs, especially if you deal with unsophisticated ones who want to wait until everything is ready for them to come in last.

You need to critically assess your chances of successfully raising the fund and balance it against your real upfront costs and opportunity costs that you need to invest in starting this process. Most aspiring fund managers will realize that the prospects of raising a fund are smaller than they would like.

The fact that the current capital cycle is coming to an end, meaning capital will become scarcer and fundraising more difficult, does not make it any easier. On top of that, Covid-19 and the related economic crisis are keeping relevant LPs busy as they need to put out fires in their existing public and private portfolios.

For those that want to avoid the burden of raising a fund, there are some alternatives that could be considered.

Alternatives Of Raising A Fund

To oversimplify, a fund is a pool of capital that you can use to execute your investment strategy. It allows you to build a track record and generate both returns for your investors and fees for yourself. Depending on the type of asset class and strategy, there are less operationally cumbersome alternatives that might allow you to build a MVP.

If you are an aspiring venture capitalists, you can pool friends and family money plus capital from close relationships to make investments on a deal-by-deal basis via special purpose vehicles (SPVs). Those are much easier and cheaper to set up than a proper fund, thanks to platforms such as Assure and Vauban. AngelList’s Syndicates are attractive as they allow you to build a publicly visible track record while tapping into their wide investor network for additional capital. For active angels in Europe, the EIF’s European Angels Fund is another option to increase your firepower as an investor. Other jurisdictions might have similar programs.

A quant trader can consider implementing his strategy via managed accounts where investors’ capital is not directly managed but rather supervised by the trader. In fact, many investors might even prefer this method due to higher transparency and secure custody of their assets. Alternatively, a quant team might open a proprietary trading firm (prop shop) where capital partners contribute equity capital that the traders use to generate profits, in return for a hefty share of those profits. Chicago got famous for these types of structures and we already see similar tendencies arising in the crypto space. Another alternative business model that I rarely found successful due to adverse selection is licensing out your alpha models to other hedge funds.

Conclusion

Aspiring fund managers often set out to raise a fund so they can capitalize on their investment strategy and edge. The operational hurdles to just get started overwhelm the most. On top of that, LP fundraising as an emerging manager is a process that only few get through successfully. Only once all of this has been dealt with and you hit your fund size target, you can finally begin doing the actual investment work. While it can be done, there are also attractive alternatives to raising a fund. They may allow you to establish your track record and build relationships with potential investors for the future when market conditions may be more accommodating.

This may sound disillusioning to many readers. As a natural optimist, I tend to believe that the upside in case of success plus the experiences and the network you build along the way are worth it. Still, I wanted to emphasize how hard it is to start your own fund and you need to deeply believe that there is a good reason for your fund to exist. Those who make it through all of this deserve every bit of their success and our utmost respect.

