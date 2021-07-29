Should your business go green?

Thinking of launching a new business venture or need to revitalize an existing one? A crucial factor to consider is whether your company is eco-friendly. In today’s climate, public opinion can make or break a reputation overnight. Social duty is at the forefront of consumers’ minds when choosing where to source their products and services.

Being “green” has become not only a buzzword but an incredibly important element when strategising a business model. Legislation is leaning more and more towards changes to reflect public demand for responsible practices. Lowering carbon footprint, sustainable materials, and ethical labour standards are all key concerns. Pretty soon, being a “green” business won’t just be an advantage, but a legal must.

It’s not easy being a green business…

Or is it? If you’ve been running a company for many years, revamping how you do business can be difficult, and expensive. And the benefits might not happen overnight, but it’s all about the long term – the bigger picture.

Many studies have shown that having a more conservationist approach helps you save money and optimise processes. You might think switching to recycled paper or banning single-use cups won’t make much of a difference, but when thousands of businesses make these small changes, the overall impact is huge!

And it encourages everyone in the company to be more mindful. Eco-friendliness is becoming a huge element when forming partnerships. Other businesses and investors are far more likely to engage with a “green” client.

Green for the planet and your business workforce

We all want to make a difference. And we are realisising just how wasteful many of our habits can be. Even grabbing a bottle of water comes with a pang of guilt. There are plenty of things we can do in our businesses to help out, from cardboard recycling to refillable soaps, but our commutes and habits at work might be much tougher to adapt.

If you’re running late for work, have a huge headache, need to prepare for an important client meeting, then pick up the kids from school, will you have the time or capacity to consider whether or not your lunch packaging is recyclable?

Probably not, and it’s understandable – but that’s why business owners should take those extra steps to make eco-friendly changes for their staff that much easier. Staff have been shown to feel much more positive and thus be more productive knowing their office is socially responsible – and that much more likely not to leave!

Shopping doesn’t have to be a guilty pleasure

We all enjoy a splurge every now and then, but these days, on top of agonising over whether or not you should treat yourself to that lotion or those shoes people also worry about whether or not they’re buying something that hurts the environment.

But knowing that the product they’re choosing upholds ethical and green standards will encourage spending. Shoppers will actively seek out greener products and even be more comfortable paying a mark-up.

Being socially and eco-responsible will improve your brand reputation, increase profit margins and minimize staff turnaround. You should take pride in leading the charge in the battle against climate change and setting a great example for many more companies to follow suit.