Singapore’s Digital Banking Race Enters A New Phase

After a long wait and a bit of uncertainty due to COVID-19, on the eve of the Singapore Fintech Festival, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced the winners of a highly contested Singapore digital bank race. The MAS set the bar high for aspiring digital banks to ensure that the licensees would be well-capitalized and have a clear path to profitability.

In the end, the regulator awarded four licenses: two digital full bank (DFB) and two digital wholesale bank (DWB). There were few surprises. The winners were primarily big platform companies, which were long considered leading candidates.

There are several consistencies between the two DFB license winners. Both Grab-Singtel and Sea are firmly rooted in Singapore but have aspirations to build regional digital services ecosystems. Grab and Sea are both platform companies yet cater to different demographics: Grab to drivers and restaurants, Sea to millennial gamers and e-commerce merchants. In that sense, they are complimentary from a regulatory standpoint.

What Grab-Singtel and Sea also have in common is their massive Singaporean customer base, including both consumers and merchants. In Singapore, Singtel has 4.3 million subscribers in a population of 5.64 million. DBS reckons the Grab-Singtel bank could attract 150,000 to 200,000 customers in the following three to five years. In addition to the many Singtel subscribers, the digibank will look to attract Grab drivers and partners, such as hawkers. The digibank could offer them credit solutions and unsecured loans.

However, they lack the experience in running a digital bank – although Grab certainly does bring some to the table through Grab Finance. This may have been a critical consideration for the MAS as quickly developing a customer base will be essential for the DFBs to be successful, so they bet on the players that have some experience, but, more critically, a lot of potential customers.

On the other hand, Ant Group and Greenland lack the customer base but have tremendous experience operating digital finance platforms in China. Ant Group will have its work cut out for it as it deals with the regulatory challenges they are facing with their business in China while simultaneously getting their Singapore bank off the ground.

Joining Ant as a DWB license winner is a real dark horse candidate, a consortium featuring a trio of obscure Chinese companies: the Shanghai-based real estate group Greenland Financial Holdings, the blockchain-based supply chain financing platform Linklogis and Beijing Cooperative Equity Investment Fund Management. The Shanghai government has a 46% share of Greenland while Singapore’s Government Investment Corporation, Tencent, and Standard Chartered are investors in Linklogis. Not much is known or clear about the Greenland consortium’s value proposition, but whatever it was, it was enough to win over the MAS.

As the DWBs are focused on the SME segment of the market, the size of their initial customer-base is likely not as critical as compared to the actual operational banking experience. Ant and Greenland both have a solid history of facilitating SME lending, something that the Singapore market is critically lacking.

Despite the licenses being awarded, the hard work is yet to come. Singapore’s banking industry is heavily consolidated around the three main Singapore banks. Capturing market share from these behemoths in a cost-effective manner will be challenging.

The gaps in the market are there. Singapore’s traditional banks, with a few exceptions, tend to be very paper based especially when it comes to account opening and servicing. Also, because of their size, they are not particularly astute in serving smaller customers’ needs, whether they are retail or SMEs.

If the digital banks can focus on providing a clear, transparent, and cost-effective service, they will take market share and will likely be successful. Although many traditional banks have been somewhat dismissive of the digital banking exercise, they may be in for a rude awakening. One of the reasons that many of the fintech upstarts have been unable to capture significant market share is the lack of the appropriate licenses. With that hurdle crossed, it’s off to the digital bank races.

