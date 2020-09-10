Breaking
'Skinny' Stimulus Plan Fails In Senate – New Stimulus Package Unlikely Before November's Election

September 10, 2020
'Skinny' Stimulus Plan Fails In Senate – New Stimulus Package Unlikely Before November's Election

Thursday, the Senate failed to advance the Republican-led “Skinny” coronavirus stimulus plan. After months of negotiations, disagreements and multiple versions of an economic recovery plan, the latest bill was short of the 60 votes needed to move toward passage. Every Democratic senator and one Republican, Rand Paul, opposed the bill in a 52-47 procedural vote.

Before the vote, Majority leader Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said of Democrats: “They can tell American families they care more about politics than helping them. Senators who want to move forward will vote ‘yes.’ They will vote to advance this process, so we can shape it into a bipartisan product and make a law for the American people.”

Included in the latest plan were $300 in extra weekly federal unemployment benefits until December 27, money for the Paycheck Protection Program, an additional $10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service, funding for school re-openings, coronavirus testing and vaccine production.

It was referred to as the ‘Skinny’ version because of what the plan left out, one of the most obvious being no mention of another round of $1,200 payments to individuals. Other priorities to the Democrats not included were money for rental and mortgage assistance, food aid and relief for struggling state and local governments.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y called the bill “emaciated”, going on to say “It’s insufficient. It’s completely inadequate.”

What Now?

An agreement between Republicans and Democrats before the November election is looking less and less likely. The major factor is the price tag, which determines how much money will be allocated to each component (and what funding will be dropped completely).

The Democrats proposed a $3.4 trillion economic spending package in May. The White House reportedly signed off on a $1.5 trillion price tag, up from the original $1 trillion proposal, according to Politico. The Democrats have also come down from their initial proposal to $2.2 trillion. Republicans think this is still too high, and Democrats have stated they will not come down.

Continued layoffs, a slowing economy and 29 million Americans on unemployment benefits are just a few of the indicators that a stimulus relief package is needed soon. Negotiations have not resumed, and it’s unclear when they will pick back up.

