‘Skyrim’: Give Your Vampire Companion Serana 1,000 New Lines Of Voiced Dialogue

written by Forbes August 25, 2020
Outside of the key main-quest characters—voiced by the likes of Christopher Plummer and Max von Sydow—you might say there aren’t a ton of richly developed characters in Skyrim. One exception is Serana, a sort of vampire heiress with a tragic backstory and lots of family drama to sort out. You meet her when she awakens from a centuries-long slumber in a place called Dimhollow Crypt.

Voiced by the prolific Laura Bailey (Gears 5’s Kait Diaz), the character has become something of a fan favorite. Modders have gone to great lengths to make it so you can romance and marry Serana, alter her appearance, or give her a suit of crimson armor.

Released in January of 2020 and patched numerous times throughout the year, the Serana Dialogue Add-On is the result of untold hours and a collaboration between voice actress Kerstyn Unger and a modder going by Martimius, or Marty. The mod adds nearly 1,000 new lines of dialogue for the character, and is available on PC as well as Xbox One. Unger delivers a fantastic performance in Laura Bailey’s absence, and even composed an original song for Serana to sing.

Dawnguard, she doesn’t really have much to say about the other happenings in the world of Skyrim, and her existing dialogue pool gets repetitive and annoying. What was once this living character throughout Dawnguard is now just a bland NPC—a shadow of her former self.”

Between Bethesda.net and Nexus Mods, the Serana Dialogue Add-On has been downloaded upwards of 180,000 times. Marty ported the overhaul to Xbox in June, and updated it on both platforms earlier this month. It’s even been tailored to play nice with other popular Serana mods. Consider it a work in progress, but it’s safe to use, especially if you’re on PC.

