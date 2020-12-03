Slack: What The $27.7 Billion Deal Means For The Cloud And Salesforce.com

The Slack app icon is displayed on a computer screen, Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020, in Tokyo. In a deal … [+] announced Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, business software pioneer Salesforce.com is buying work-chatting service Slack for $27.7 billion in a deal aimed at giving the two companies a better shot at competing against longtime industry powerhouse Microsoft. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) ASSOCIATED PRESS

This week Salesforce.com announced its biggest acquisition ever: the $27.7 purchase of Slack, which operates a fast-growing collaboration platform. This is the 8th largest M&A deal in tech history.

The origins of Slack go back to 2009. The company was called Tiny Speck and was actually focused on the development of a multi-player game, known as Glitch. But there was not enough interest from users. So CEO Stewart Butterfield would ultimately shutdown the game.

Yet Glitch was not a total waste. Butterfield had developed an instant messaging system to coordinate the tasks for creating the game.

He wondered: Maybe other companies could use this too?

Well, of course, he was right. The company would become Slack and the growth was strong from the start. A big part of the success was focusing on the emerging category of DevOps, which sorely needed a useful collaboration platform. Yet Butterfield had an even bigger vision–that is, the replacement of email.

In the meantime, Salesforce.com was trying to crack the collaboration market as well. There was the launch of its Chatter app in 2010 and the acquisition of Quip in 2016. But the investments proved elusive.

So yes, by acquiring Slack, Salesforce.com gets a successful platform. But then again, there are still considerable risks. Any mega acquisition is replete with them.

Then what might we expect? To see, I reached out to various tech insiders to get their views:

Peter Tsai, who is the Senior Technology Analyst at Spiceworks Ziff Davis:

“In our Workplace Communications Trends in 2020 report, we found only 41% of business chat app adopters use tools such as Slack and Teams frequently for external communications, compared to 79% for internal communications. This represents an opportunity for Salesforce, which has clear intentions to use Slack to help facilitate better communications between businesses and their customers and partners using ‘Slack Connect.’ With an established foothold in the CRM market, this acquisition could further strengthen Salesforce’s position and help grow Slack’s user base.”

Tien Tzuo, who is the CEO and cofounder of Zuora:

“Platforms have an outsized effect on the global economy because they create huge marketplaces that facilitate interactions between large numbers of participants. According to Interbrand, four out of the top five most valuable brands in the world are platforms: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

“No matter what industry you are in, it’s not enough to just make and sell a great product anymore. You need to create a community and a marketplace that allows people to interact, transact, and ideally learn from one another. That’s the broader idea that the Slack acquisition represents. That’s the power of platforms.”

Alan Duric, who is the Chief Technology Officer and cofounder of Wire:

“It’s important to remember that the pandemic and mass move to remote work has shown us that ‘collaboration’ needs to involve both messaging and real-time communications like audio/video conferencing. Slack has been a pioneer in the first of these, but missed the boat on the second. This is a big reason why Zoom’s growth outpaced Slack’s in recent months. Just acquiring Slack will not guarantee the collaboration space to Salesforce—there are other players who still do security and real-time solutions much better at this stage.”

Sophie Vu, who is the Chief Marketing Officer at Unbabel:

“Salesforce embraced the path of least resistance with its acquisition of Slack. While Slack went viral with a significant portion of small businesses and mid-market, it was losing the battle to Microsoft Teams for the enterprise market. Now, with Salesforce acquiring it, Slack can integrate within the Salesforce ecosystem and leverage its ability to build an emotional connection with a growing user base. Slack won the battle with this acquisition at a market premium; Salesforce is now poised to win the war for market dominance in the collaboration sector against the industry heavyweight—despite the proliferation of Microsoft Teams deployed on nearly every desktop computer worldwide.”

Venkat Ramasamy, who is the Chief Operating Officer of FileCloud:

“The deal is a great outcome for Slack when you take into account Slack’s sharp revenue slowdown (38% to 25% in the latest quarter). Slack has not been able to withstand the competition from Microsoft bundling Teams with Office 365. You cannot beat ‘free.’ Slack has positioned itself as a premium collaboration tool across organizational boundaries versus a siloed Microsoft Teams. Similarly, Salesforce’s current line of products facilitates the same thing—collaboratively working outbound with customers. From a product strategy point of view, the acquisition synergies simply make sense.”

Jake Saper, who is a General Partner at Emergence Capital:

“This acquisition will go down as one of the shrewdest in enterprise software history. What Benioff is recognizing is that the way people use software has changed. While it used to work okay to have productivity tooling like Salesforce live in one place and collaboration tooling like Slack live in another, the rapid move to remote/hybrid work and the sheer proliferation of workplace apps has broken that model. It’s absurdly inefficient for sales reps to collaborate on deals in Slack and then begrudgingly log into Salesforce to update, track, and forecast.

Stowe Boyd, an analyst at Gigaom:

“Regarding Salesforce, it can’t stop with Slack. Salesforce will need to build out (or buy) all the pieces of a business operating system: email, file sharing (they have a start with Salesforce Files), document sharing (they have Quip), low code/no code app builder, work management (Salesforce Anywhere is a start, but is too CRM-oriented), and video conferencing. This is not the end of their reconfiguring Salesforce into a platform more general than the sales force.”

Girish Mathrubootham, who is the CEO and founder of Freshworks:

“The Salesforce-Slack deal confirms that collaboration needs context and cannot win standalone. However, the success of Slack was due to the failure of current workflow tools like CRM or HRMS to solve for collaboration in a meaningful manner. The real goal is to bring engagement to where the conversations are already happening.

“The question to ask is: Why is collaboration so broken and why you would need to spend $27.7 billion to fix it? Collaboration is a feature. The truth is collaboration works better with context as products like Figma, Notion and Asana have shown. Slack was smart enough to see this and exit.”

Dan Pupius, who is the cofounder and CEO of Range:

“While Salesforce invented the cloud and is clearly incredibly successful at what they do, end-users are not always so fond of the user-experience. By contrast, Slack is widely loved and has managed to humanize enterprise software in a way that has a non-trivial impact in how we collaborate and relate to each other at work. Merging these two companies’ DNAs could be really interesting.”

Sean Chou, who is the founder and CEO of Catalytic:

For the collaboration space, I think this opens the door for new, innovative entrants. It’s difficult for a company like Slack, once acquired by one of the top five business software companies, to maintain the same rate of innovation and make big dramatic changes. With the pandemic changing the workplace forever, there are bound to be new innovative players built for the new, still-yet-evolving world.”

Dustin Grosse, who is the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Nintex:

“Salesforce acquiring Slack is a bold move in their on-going competition with Microsoft and specifically Microsoft Teams, their platform bet for integrated workforce collaboration and productivity. Slack extends Salesforce capabilities beyond their leading customer relationship management platform into modern collaboration capabilities that will appeal to sellers, marketers, developers, and other departments across many organizations. Remote working has become increasingly important due to COVID-19 this year and additional real-time communications solutions choices will accelerate how organizations collaborate to solve customer challenges.

Tom (@ttaulli) is an advisor/board member to startups and the author of Artificial Intelligence Basics: A Non-Technical Introduction and The Robotic Process Automation Handbook: A Guide to Implementing RPA Systems.

