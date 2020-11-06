Smart Payment Platform Edge Esports Raises $1.5 Million

Esports is growing and so too is the tech behind it. Getty Images

Edge Esports, a company developing a smart payment platform aimed at the esports market, has secured $1.5 million in investment. The investment will be used to expand the team so that the Edge Sandbox platform can be scaled up and fully launched, allowing interested parties to easily create smart contracts.

Edge’s investment was led by Blake Picquet, who has invested in a number of early-stage tech and media sports start-ups in the USA along with a key holding in the Texas Rangers baseball team, two early-stage venture capital funds, Green Egg Ventures and Game Tech Ventures, and Robert Reeg, former President of Mastercard Global Technologies for 22 years.

“Having been involved in the payments industry for years and continually looking at innovation for Mastercard across the world, we found that people hated waiting for their money, especially Gen Z,” said Reeg. “The Edge platform is solving the multi-billion dollar problem that every business faces – data reporting and inefficient payments. I was so impressed with the technology that Edge has developed and the team behind it I felt that the future innovation that they offer in automated, secure payments are the future of financial tech, it is a company I had to be involved in.”

Recommended For You

“We invested in Edge because we believe in their vision,” added Picquet. “Using data to power and automate business makes sense in a global economy that is increasingly measured in reach, clicks, likes and engagements. We love the intersection of sports, tech, and media investments. Edge is enabling the growth of the influencer, streaming and gaming industries by providing a purpose-built solution. Edge uses new world solutions for new world industries. Their executive team couldn’t be better assembled to tackle this complicated problem with a simple solution. We are excited to give Edge lift-off internationally and look forward to supporting their growth in the US initially.”

Since being founded in 2018 by Scott Hiett, a 17-year-old self-taught engineer, and other experienced figures in the gaming industry, Edge Esports has developed the smart contract platform, where users can connect data to Edge’s smart contracts linking contractual obligations to a player or influencers projected reach and content results and even payment processing. Using Edge’s services, users can automate lengthy contract negotiations when signing players, influencers or facilitating sponsorship deals and avoid disputes putting an end to processes that take months, meaning no chasing for missing payments, no manual checks required, no missing paperwork and no human error.”

In the esports world where late payments, questionable contracts and exit scams are unfortunately still far too common, the features that Edge promises could be very useful for a number of parties.

“Our industry has grown so rapidly, that it troubled me deeply that the tech hasn’t been able to keep up,” said Hiett. “It’s astounding that respectable large tournaments are processing their payments manually using a spreadsheet and PayPal. I knew there had to be a better way that would not only provide security for all involved parties but also, through the power of AI, provide data insights like never before”

Source