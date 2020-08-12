The 3 Most Expected Smartphones of 2020

We are living in truly exciting times when it comes to technology and smartphones. Technologies like 5G connectivity and 120Hz refresh rates are starting to become the norm for most flagship phones, which puts great emphasis on speed, improving the user experience across multiple touchpoints.

Whilst new phones are getting insanely better, older versions are still a good option for many people, making upgrades unnecessary.

Do you need an upgrade?

We need to address this question first as many users don’t necessarily need to upgrade to the latest flagships. However, if you do have a phone that’s a few years old, an upgrade will make a huge difference. If you’re only using your phone for social media and basic tasks, something more budget-friendly but with a great camera like the Google Pixel 4a or the iPhone SE 2 might be more suitable.

A phone upgrade can be a good idea if you’re interested in mobile gaming. However, a lot of games such as the casino ones have no problem running on older devices. Gambling apps are often optimized for a large variety of devices, sometimes even working on Android 4 or 5. Something like the Gaminator casino app can be pretty fun to try, regardless if you’re on Android or iOS.

But, if you want to play the latest titles and intensive multiplayer games, a flagship smartphone with powerful hardware and a big battery is needed. This brings us to the next segment of our article, the three most expected phones of the year.

Apple iPhone 12

For Apple fans, September is a significant month of the year since various new devices are announced around that time. The new iPhone 12 is also expected to be showcased on stage or not in September 2020, with its commercial release later in the year. At the moment there’s a lot of speculation about the new model but, a redesign in terms of the notch implementation, USB-C adoption, and maybe even 5G connectivity are a few of the things expected.

Google Pixel 5

Google just released its budget smartphone, the Pixel 4a, only a few weeks ago. However, the company is also expected to release a new flagship, the Pixel 5 later in October 2020. The phone will probably include Android 11 (not available on any phones yet), as well as a clean software experience. The camera and the horsepower will most likely also receive an update.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Foldable smartphones are still a thing of the future but Samsung is taking another stab at this concept through the second generation of their Galaxy Fold. This will not be anyone’s daily driver but smartphone enthusiasts are very excited about the tech behind it. The phone was announced on August 5th but Samsung provided little information. It will have a similar design as the initial phone but it will be considerably improved. Samsung will follow up with more details in September.