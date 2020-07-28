Snowball Earth Was Likely Triggered By Plunge In Solar Radiation

The Earth during Huronian Glaciation

Wikipedia

At least twice in Earth’s history, beginning an estimated 700 million years ago, our planet was engulfed in snow and ice in quick succession. But now Two MIT scientists suggest that these events were likely linked to dramatic plunges in the amount of solar radiation reaching Earth’s surface.

In a paper just published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society A, the researchers make the case that even habitable planets with stable climates may suddenly be tipped into global snowball glaciations. Or in other words, when solar radiation decreases faster than a critical rate.

“In the paper we show that glaciation can be triggered when solar radiation decreases faster than a critical rate (as opposed to crossing a climate threshold),” Constantin Arnscheidt, a graduate student in MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences (EAPS) and the paper’s lead author, told me. “We call this a rate-induced glaciation.”

And once the planet has tipped into this snowball state, it will remain so for millions of years, note the co-authors, Arnscheidt and MIT’s Daniel Rothman. That is, until carbon dioxide levels again become high enough to trigger a large scale deglaciation.

Whatever triggered the Earth’s ice ages most likely involved processes that quickly reduced the amount of solar radiation coming to the surface, such as widespread volcanic eruptions or biologically induced cloud formation that could have significantly blocked out the Sun’s rays, says MIT.

The mechanisms that may have quickly darkened the skies over tens of thousands of years is still up for debate, notes the institute. One possibility is that widespread volcanoes may have spewed aerosols into the atmosphere, blocking incoming sunlight on global scales. Another is that primitive algae may have evolved mechanisms that facilitated the formation of light-reflecting clouds, notes MIT.

How does such dramatic cooling occur?

As incoming sunlight is reduced, ice expands from the poles to the equator, says MIT. As more ice covers the globe, the planet becomes more reflective, or higher in albedo, which further cools the surface for more ice to expand, the authors note. And if the ice reaches a certain extent, this becomes a runaway process, resulting in a global glaciation, notes MIT.

How quickly could earth have slipped into a snowball state?

Arnscheidt estimates that the Earth would have to experience about a 2 percent drop in incoming sunlight over a period of about 10,000 years to tip into a global ice age, says MIT.

The study, says Arnscheidt, shows us that past Snowball glaciations are more likely to have been triggered by changes in effective solar radiation than by changes in the carbon cycle and it shows an example of a “rate-induced tipping point” that exists at the global scale.

In the paper, the authors allude to the fact that there appears to be some sort of circumstantial link between the occurrences of massive global glaciations on earth events that enabled the development of life on Earth.

Two of the largest events in the development of life on Earth, marked by large rises in atmospheric oxygen, essentially constitute movements between different stable habitable climate states, says Arnscheidt. Now, we know both of these events were accompanied by transient snowball glaciations: the reason why is one of the unsolved puzzles of Earth science, he says.

The study also has implications for extrasolar planet hunters.

The authors note that even planets in the habitable zones of sunlike stars (where surface liquid water is thought to be plentiful) may be more susceptible to snowball glaciation than previously thought.

Rate-induced glaciation shows that planets moving around within the habitable zone can experience transient snowball events if conditions change too quickly, says Arnscheidt.

It’s not clear how any potential life on extrasolar earths might survive such a snowball event. As Arnscheidt points out, it’s not clear how life on Earth survived its own glaciations.

But these new findings do highlight the fact that there’s much more nuance to the concept of habitability than just the idea that all a planet needs for long term habitability is liquid water on its surface.

Source