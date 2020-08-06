Building An Online Audience? Ignore These Social Media Marketing Myths

It’s safe to say that almost all businesses these days should have an online presence.

The kind of work and services you provide will dictate the level of involvement that social media marketing will have on your business but you should have at least some sort of profile online.

One thing we can all agree on is that social media marketing – when used properly – is a highly effective marketing tool, one that’s ideal for businesses, large or small.

It’s incredibly versatile and allows you to connect with your current and potential clients like no other form of marketing can.

It’s easy to see social media marketing as the holy grail of advertising and promotion.

But in today’s world, it’s easy for myths and incorrect facts regarding social media marketing to become misconstrued with the truth.

Here we’ll examine which popular social media marketing myths you should definitely ignore!

Managing your social media is like another full-time job

Of course, if you’re using multiple social media platforms, trying to manage separate posts and juggle all your other responsibilities at the same time, you’re going to struggle.

However, there are strategies that you can implement that essentially do all the hard work for you.

Companies like contentcal.io provide various, helpful tools that can help you publish and plan your content, collaborate with other members of your team, synchronise post publishing on different platforms and essentially help you save time and money on your social media marketing strategies.

It really doesn’t have to be that time-consuming!

My customers don’t use social media

Wrong!

Whether you’re a professional expanding your network over LinkedIn or you’re a new parent hoping to connect with other parents, social media in its various forms is used by billions of people worldwide every year.

The key thing here is to decide which platform best supports your business and where you’re most likely to find your target audience.

You only need followers who’ll be customers

Ok, so your latest batch of followers live on the other side of the world and you don’t ship your products internationally (yet).

It’s frustrating, yes.

But you need to remember that all followers are good followers.

Even if they won’t buy from you, those likes, follows and shares all equate to exposure on other platforms, their friends and family and more clicks on your website.

Building a strong social media following is essential for building trust amongst potential customers.

And finally, getting your friends and family to like your posts will help

Of course, your mum and your aunt like a lot of your posts and that’s great.

But, for your posts to appear on other people’s newsfeeds and have a bigger reach, you need a little more help than that.

Don’t be afraid to actively encourage your followers to like, share and comment on your posts.

Ever wonder why vloggers ask viewers to do this at the beginning of their videos?

Its purely so their content will have a bigger reach and be seen by more people.

The more likes and shares you get, the bigger the chance of your brand awareness going through the roof.