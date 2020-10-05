Software Pioneer John McAfee Indicted On Tax Charges

John McAfee, founder of McAfee Associates Inc. and chief cybersecurity visionary at MGT Capital … [+] Investments Inc., walks on stage to speak at the Shape the Future: Blockchain Global Summit in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Bitcoin captivated the attention of financial markets this summer as the developer community embraced a new mechanism to improve usage and avoided what was labeled as a potential civil war, raising the profile of the digital ledger and fueling the speculative price rise. Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg © 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP

John David McAfee has been charged with tax evasion and willful failure to file tax returns. That was the word from the Department of Justice after unsealing a June 15, 2020, indictment following McAfee’s arrest in Spain where he is pending extradition.

You’ve probably used software pioneered by McAfee in your lifetime. The 75 year-old tech guru founded McAfee, Inc., once considered the “world’s largest dedicated security technology company.” The company is most often associated with its virus removal services and products – what you and I buy to keep our computers clean. It’s a multi-billion industry and McAfee is no exception: the company was purchased by mega-IT company Intel INTC in 2011 for $7.68 billion. But by that time, McAfee had left the company.

But McAfee didn’t just sail away into the night. By all accounts, he continued to lead a colorful life. In 2012, he was on the run in Belize, wanted by police as part of investigation for the murder of his neighbor, Gregory Faull. McAfee was sought by police for questioning but instead, fled the country. He was eventually found in Guatemala, and after a brief detention, sent back to the United States: he has denied any involvement in the murder.

Recommended For You

McAfee later said he had faked a series of heart attacks while in Guatemala, so that his attorney could file a series of appeals to keep him from being deportated to Belize.

Last year, McAfee claimed that he was throwing his hat into the ring for president. He said at the time that he would run his campaign from a boat. The self-proclaimed “iconoclast” and “lover of women, adventure and mystery” even established a Twitter account for that purpose. The account currently has over one million followers.

McAfee was also vocal about not paying taxes, declaring on Twitter in 2019, “I have not paid taxes for eight years… I have not filed returns. Every year I tell the IRS ‘I am not filing a return, I have no intention of doing so, come and find me.’”

It appears that the IRS finally did: McAfee was arrested in Spain on tax charges at the request of the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the indictment – which is just seven pages long – McAfee earned millions in income from promoting various cryptocurrencies, doing consulting work and speaking engagements, and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary. Despite those earnings, from 2014 to 2018, he allegedly failed to file tax returns.

According to court documents, McAfee evaded his tax liability by directing that his income be paid into bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts in the names of nominees. (Nominees are a fancy way of saying third parties.)

The indictment also alleges that McAfee attempted to evade the IRS by concealing assets, including real property, a vehicle, and a yacht, in the names of other parties.

If convicted, McAfee faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison on each count of tax evasion and a maximum sentence of one year in prison on each count of willful failure to file a tax return. McAfee also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

You can read the indictment here.

Source