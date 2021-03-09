Looking to source high-quality electronic parts? Follow these steps

Looking to source electronic parts but are unsure of where to start?

Whether you need semiconductors and capacitors or circuit breakers for electronics, you have to source the parts quickly, without compromising on quality or your budget.

Developing a streamlined process for procuring your electronic components means more time spent propelling your company forward and less time spent comparing prices, juggling dozens of different vendors, and wondering when your chosen deliveries will appear.

If you want to source high-quality electronic parts, follow these steps.

Step One: Switch to an online-based provider

Times have changed, and the days spent going from one supplier to another, making phone call after phone call and sifting through catalogues of products trying to find the ones you need are long gone.

These days you need to prioritise speed and efficiency and switching to an online-based electronic components marketplace is a vital step for your business.

With an online marketplace like Sourcengine, you’ll have access to 550 million parts, supplied by 3,000 or more vendors, all available with worldwide shipping and efficiency in mind. From interconnects and active ICs to passives and electromechanicals, you’ll find everything you need in one place.

Step Two: Upload your BOM using the BOM tool

Using Sourcengine.com means you’ll have access to their BOM tool. A platform that simplifies the procurement of electronic components even further.

Rapidly sourcing the parts, you need within seconds, this tool is completely free and is transforming the way OEMs procure their parts and components.

Step Three: Set your criteria and compare your prices

Once you’ve accessed the BOM tool, it’s time to upload your bill of materials and set your criteria.

Whether your choice is solely based on price, or you’re looking for products to be delivered within a certain time frame, or maybe you’re looking for a specific supplier, whatever your preferences are, Sourcengine’s BOM tool uses real time data to help you find the components you need.

You can choose from millions of components and 3000 vetted suppliers and all with total peace of mind, as all parts come with a 3-year warranty.

And all this is done, within a couple of clicks.

Step Four: Choose your delivery schedule

Once you’ve made your component choices, you can now decide on your delivery schedule.

With BOM and Sourcengine, you can keep your production line moving by scheduling multiple deliveries at any time.

This gives you full control and management of your orders.

Step Five: Keep your teams updated

Now that you’ve placed your order and successfully procured your high-quality electronic components, you can keep your entire company in the loop.

With downloadable files and order confirmations, everyone will know when your next delivery is arriving, and which components are on their way.

This approach means fewer duplicate orders and less time and resources wasted.

Final thoughts…

Successfully procuring high-quality electronic components doesn’t have to be complicated, follow the steps above and check out Sourcengine.com for more information.