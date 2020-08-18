S&P 500 Briefly Turns Negative After Hitting New Record High

TOPLINE

The market opened higher on Tuesday with the S&P 500 hitting a new record high, but stocks pared back gains and briefly turned negative amid stalled coronavirus stimulus talks in Washington.

The index set a new milestone on Tuesday. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

KEY FACTS

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%, nearly 50 points, on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 rose 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5%. The S&P traded lower after it surpassed its previous intraday record high of 3,393.52 set back in February. The index has been closely watched over the last week as it attempted to overtake its previous closing high of 3,386. The Nasdaq also hit a new record high on Tuesday, while the Dow lagged as shares of Home Depot and Walmart both fell despite reporting second quarter earnings that beat expectations. Home Depot said sales jumped 23% as consumers stuck at home took on more do-it-yourself projects, while Walmart reported sales rising by over 9%—with e-commerce sales surging 97% last quarter. Shares of Big Tech companies moved higher again on Tuesday: Amazon rose nearly 3%, while Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet both gained around 1%.

Crucial quote

“Markets are seemingly encouraged by a nationwide improvement in coronavirus data after a spike in various parts of the country last month,” says Brian Price, head of investment management for Commonwealth Financial Network. “Big tech and certain consumer companies like Amazon continue to do well but we’ve also seen an improvement in relative performance of cyclical and value-oriented names as of late,” he adds. “This dynamic should be viewed as healthy for the equity market as wider breadth could be key to determining whether or not stocks will continue their advance.”

Tangent

With U.S. lawmakers stuck in a “stalemate” over the provisions of the next coronavirus stimulus bill, it could take weeks for an agreement to be reached, as the Senate has now adjourned until September. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Tuesday that Democratic leaders are unwilling to “strike a reasonable deal” on a smaller coronavirus relief package, which Senate Republicans have pushed for.

What to watch for

There are still a multitude of risk factors for markets, such as a resurgence in coronavirus cases, failure to pass another relief bill and the upcoming presidential election, Price says. “Investors are encouraged that we’re back near all-time highs in the market, but they’ll need to stay vigilant for what lies ahead over the coming months.”

