Spotify Leaks Reveal Three Great New Features

Spotify looks set to introduce a raft of new features, including a karaoke mode, according to leaked screenshots.

The most interesting of the new features, as first spotted by Jane Wong and reported by Trusted Reviews, is the karaoke mode. Spotify already displays lyrics on the Now Playing screen for selected songs but it appears the company is working on turning that it into a full-blown karaoke mode, with more space devoted to the lyrics and the option to adjust the volume of the vocal track on songs.

Spotify wouldn’t be the first music streaming service to offer such a feature. Deezer announced earlier this year that it was introducing a karaoke feature that worked in conjunction with Google’s Chromecast devices, allowing users to turn their televisions into karaoke machines.

One place you definitely don’t want to be singing along to lyrics is on planes and trains. It seems Spotify is going to make life moderately easier for such commuters who don’t want to pay for one of its premium plans.

Leaked screenshots show that Spotify is planning to offer 30 minutes of offline listening to free account holders. That may raise the heckles of paying subscribers, with offline listening previously used as one of the main incentives to pay for a subscription.

Finally, it appears Spotify is going to make life easier for another type of commuter: drivers.

A leaked screenshot of a new Car Mode interface shows a new option to search for songs by voice, hopefully meaning drivers will be less tempted to scroll through screens of playlists and albums whilst they are behind the wheel.

The voice search button replaces the like button that is in the current Car Mode interface.

It’s not certain whether any of the new features will be fully launched in Spotify or whether they are just being tested with a select group of users.

