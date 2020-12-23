‘Star Wars’ Deepfake ‘Fixes’ That Crazy ‘Mandalorian’ Season 2 Finale Cameo

A deepfake version of The Mandalorian’s Season 2 finale cameo is even better than the CGI. Credit: Disney

Spoilers follow.

It’s funny. The same day The Mandalorian Season 2 finale came out, I watched a deepfake video on YouTube showing the CGI version of Moff Tarkin from Rogue One compared to a deepfake version. The two are very similar, but the deepfake looks just a little more lifelike. You can watch that here if you’re curious.

Then the episode aired and a young Luke Skywalker came to life onscreen for the first time since—well, I was going to say The Return Of The Jedi, but that’s not exactly true. There was a brief glimpse of a young Luke training his sister, Leia, in The Rise Of Skywalker. But it’s the first time we’ve seen Luke in action, fighting bad guys and rattling off lines as a young Jedi since 1983. It was pretty amazing.

The fan-made deepfake version is actually even better than the CGI Luke Skywalker that LucasFilm and Industrial Light & Magic put together.

Before we go further, definitions may be in order. Not everyone knows what a deepfake is—though I suspect pretty much everyone will before the decade is out.

The basic idea behind a deepfake is this: You take someone and replace their face with somebody else’s likeness. This is achieved through machine learning and AI with remarkable results.

As cool as deepfakes for Star Wars may be, they can be used for more nefarious or deviant purposes as well. The word itself is derived from a portmanteau of “deep learning” and “fake” and originated in 2017 on reddit, based on reddit user “deepfakes.” The rise of deepfake videos was largely centered around pornographic videos featuring celebrity faces swapped into scenes. Of course, the real danger of deepfakes goes much further and, well, deeper.

But for now we’ll focus on the lighter side of deepfakes and how truly remarkable this technology is when it comes to things like movies.

Disney has shown us some pretty incredible de-aging CGI in movies like Captain America: Civil War and Rogue One. In The Mandalorian’s Season 2 finale, the tech is as good as its ever been, with Luke Skywalker looking almost like he did in 1983. It must be super weird to be Mark Hamill and see a young version of yourself, even if that version looks like he’s just been to the dentist and can’t quite move his mouth properly.

The deepfake, from YouTuber Shamock, is better. Check it out:

The question this (and other deepfake videos) raises is why this technology, which is cheaper and easier than traditional CGI, being used by companies like LucasFilm? Luke looks more real and less uncanny valley in the deepfake version. He has more texture in his face. His eyes look more alive. It’s still very close, but there’s no denying the deepfaked version is the better of the two.

Maybe we’ll see more of this from studios in coming years. CGI plus deepfaking could result in some pretty incredible visual effects. Maybe the era of lifelike computer graphics isn’t so far away, after all. Then only ethical questions remain: How do we feel about resurrecting the dead—as was the case for Grand Moff Tarkin actor, Peter Cushing—or de-aging the living, as is the case for Mark Hamill? The former is a thornier subject, no doubt, and one that will be discussed and debated at length in the future.

What do you think of this deepfake? And did you enjoy the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian? Let me know on Twitter or Facebook.

You can read my review of the episode right here.

