Stark Warning For Lanistar Card Holders

The U.K.’s financial regulator has warned customers off high-profile fintech firm, Lanistar, advising that it’s operating without authorization in the U.K.

Lanistar has been heavily hyped across social media, with Instagram campaigns featuring the footballer Kevin de Bruyne and model Demi Rose. Its new “polymorphic” payment card includes a keypad and a display, allowing users to generate one-time PIN codes to make transactions more secure.

However, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority warns that customers should be “wary of dealing with this unauthorized firm” in a statement offering advice on “how to protect yourself from scammers”.

“Almost all firms and individuals offering, promoting or selling financial services or products in the U.K. have to be authorized by us,” the FCA notice states.

“However, some firms act without our authorization and some knowingly run investment scams. This firm [Lanistar] is not authorized by us and is targeting people in the U.K. Based upon information we hold, we believe it is carrying on regulated activities which require authorization.”

The FCA warns that, should consumers have a problem with Lanistar or find they can’t get access to their funds, they won’t have access to official ombudsman or compensation schemes, meaning “you’re unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong”.

Lanistar, which describes its card technology as “untouchable”, claims the FCA’s warning is merely a misunderstanding. “Legal and regulatory compliance are central to Lanistar’s business and we confirm that we are not providing financial services or products without the FCA’s authorization,” the company said in a statement sent to the Financial Times.

“We will be partnering with firms that are authorized by the FCA to provide financial services or products. We are in the process of contacting the FCA to clarify the position and will be requesting that the notice is removed.”

Banks, but not banks

The curious status of some payment card processors was highlighted in the summer following the collapse of Wirecard.

The FCA put a temporary freeze on Wirecard transactions, which affected several high-profile payment processing firms and left millions of consumers unable to access funds.

Although these payment providers offer services that are similar to banks – including payment cards, the ability to have wages paid into accounts and standing orders – most do not have the consumer protections afforded to firms with a banking license. That puts consumers at risk of losing any deposited funds should the firms suffer financial difficulty.

Such services are often used by financially vulnerable people who find it difficult to get a regular bank account.

