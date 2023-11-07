How To Stay Organised On A Business Trip

If you need to go away on business, it can be hard to stay organized. You need to keep track of everything you would normally do in the office while also getting to the purpose of why you are away. Whether you are looking for new suppliers, such as a reputable company for custom freight, to attend a conference about marketing, or to meet with clients, the fundamental parts of going away on a business trip tend to all be the same. In this article, we have a look at some top ways you can stay organised on a business trip for a seamless experience.

Book your transport ahead of time

A big part of going on a business trip is the act of getting there. You need to figure out where it is and plan the best route transport-wise. It could be that you fly, go by train or drive. You might drive yourself or get a taxi depending on how far away it is. The sooner you book your tickets, the better prices you can find as you have the monopoly of the market. If you leave it until the last minute you are restricted to the flights or train services that are left. Not only might they be expensive, but they could be inconvenient at times. You want to think about what time you go – you don’t want to go too early, you are too tired to work efficiently, but you don’t want to be in a rush either. Try to find the best balance.

Only pack what you really need

As with any trip away, it is super easy to overpack and end up taking way too much. Overpacking can make it confusing to find what you need as well as meaning you need to do a lot more washing when you get back! Try to think about what you are doing when you’re away – are you going to meetings and conferences so need to look smart? Will you be doing hands-on jobs? Pack one outfit for each occasion and stick to it. You will also want something comfortable to wear when you’re relaxing in your hotel.

Prepare for your meeting

If you have a meeting you need to be as prepared as you can. If you aren’t, this can make the trip a waste and be stressful all around. Look at the profile online of who you’re meeting with and ensure you’re up to speed with their company. Find out what you can and use this to help build a rapport. Bring a tablet or notepad so you can make notes on what you speak about and ensure you follow up with them when you get home to put any plans that you spoke about into action.

Use your travelling time wisely

The time you spend travelling is time you can use wisely. Instead of just sitting back and twiddling your thumbs, why not use it to read up notes on your itinerary ahead, plan for your meetings or answer emails? It’s rare you get this uninterrupted time to just plough through your admin work and you will be so much happier once it’s done! Connect your earphones and get those jobs that you’ve been putting off done.

Try and eat well when you are on the road

When on the road it can be tempting to dine out on steak and drink wine every night, particularly if you are wining and dining clients. This can quickly get boring and also be pretty unhealthy. Instead, try to limit yourself to just one glass of wine or a beer a day and opt for healthy meals the majority of the time. If you can, why not make time to go to the gym in your hotel?

These are a few tips that can help you to stay organised on a business trip. Whether you are heading alone or with colleagues, being organised can really help to make the overall trip a success. When heading away you want to get the most out of your visit to ensure it’s worth it. You want to come back knowing you’ve made connections, got the work done that you needed to and utilised your time. What are some of the top tips you have for staying organised and making the most of a business trip? Let us know in the comments below, we would love to hear from you.