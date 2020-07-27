Stimulus Update: Pelosi Warns That ‘Time Is Running Out’

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 24: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news … [+] conference on July 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. House Democrats urge House Republicans to extend unemployment benefits that was passed as part of the CARES Act which is due to expire on July 31, 2020. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

As many people anxiously await an announcement about what’s in the GOP coronavirus relief package called CARES 2, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that “time is running out,” according to the Associated Press. Pelosi invited GOP leaders and White House negotiators to her office to encourage Republicans to quickly negotiate a stimulus plan with Democrats. “If Republicans care about working families, this won’t take long,” she said.

Every year, Congress recesses for the month of August. Since the extra $600 in unemployment benefits and the eviction moratorium both expired, there’s pressure to get a deal worked out before August.

Pelosi has been waiting for a counter-offer to the $3 trillion HEROES Act since it was passed by the House of Representatives in May.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin apparently spent the weekend finalizing details of the GOP stimulus plan. Yet the White House is now suggesting that a narrower relief package might be more feasible given the tight timeline, according to the AP.

Pelosi believes that a relief plan should not be created in a piecemeal fashion and that broader aid is needed. “Children are hungry, families cannot pay the rent, unemployment is expiring and the Republicans want to pause again and go piecemeal,” Pelosi told the AP.

“We have stood ready to negotiate for more than two months,” she said, urging them to come to her office “and get the job done.”

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor: “The Senate majority has assembled a framework for CARES 2. The administration has requested additional time to review the fine details, but we will be laying down this proposal early next week. We have an agreement in principle on the shape of this package.”

“We need to get Americans back to work and school while continuing to fight for our nation’s health. That is what CARES 2 is designed to do,” McConnell added. He said the proposal will focus on three things: kids, jobs and healthcare.

While the new GOP stimulus plan will include $1,200 stimulus checks structured like those sent through the CARES Act in March and will extend the eviction moratorium, it’s likely that it will cut back on unemployment benefits. Rather than continuing the extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits, Republicans are pushing to replace up to 70 percent of workers’ previous wages so that they aren’t paid more to stay at home than to return to work.

There are concerns that outdated state computer systems might make it difficult for the jobless to receive their benefits in a timely fashion if the formula for the enhanced unemployment benefit is changed. Meadows said he is currently working on this to ensure “that it’s not antiquated computers that keep people from getting their benefits.”

Pelosi prefers that the extra $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits remains unchanged. “The reason we had $600 was its simplicity,” Pelosi said.

