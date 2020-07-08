Stock Market Starts Off Strong For Q3, Despite Covid-19 Rise

Investors continue to bet on the stock market, with a strong start to the first full week of the third quarter. This was a continuation of the optimism that led to the second quarter being one of the best in Wall Street’s history and the strongest quarter since 1998—despite a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases, economic uncertainty, and calls for greater social justice.

On Monday, the major equity indices closed up 1.5% to 2.2% and the Nasdaq set a new record high. Even a pullback early on Tuesday, as investors took profits, did not change the trajectory as the markets continued their upward climb on Wednesday’s opening.

Economic and financial impact during the Covid-19 health crisis deepens.

The message from the stock market is that the pandemic is not going to have a major, long-term impact on the economy. The question, however, is why—and that’s not clear.

Admittedly, there has been some relatively good news about the economy—most recently, a better-than-predicted decline in the unemployment rate to 11.1% for May, when a record 4.8 million jobs were created. Yet, it bears remembering that as recently as February, the unemployment rate was 3.5%.

It’s also uncertain how sustainable the current pace of hiring is. As a former Labor Department chief economist told the L.A. Times, “This [May unemployment] report may be a kind of high point.” In addition, as portions of the federal government’s relief package expire in coming weeks, “we may see we’re losing jobs in the coming months,” unless the actions are taken to extend those programs.

Service Sector Strengths, as Covid-19 Cases Surge

The service sector, which accounts for roughly two-thirds of the U.S. economy, showed some hopeful signs in June as businesses began to reopen. Such activity is positive for the economy overall. In a Wall Street Journal survey, economists said they expect the economy to grow by 14.2% in the third quarter, following a decline of 33.5% in the second quarter.

What happens in the service sector going forward, though, will depend largely on coronavirus infections. New closures and restrictions on restaurants and bars were announced in Texas and Florida at the end of June, while New York, Michigan, and California have also ordered businesses to close again as Covid-19 cases rise.

Overall, rates of infection are higher in at least 32 states this week, compared to last week. Within a week and a half, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States doubled, with nearly 3 million Americans infected. More than 130,000 people in the U.S. have died from the disease.

Looking at the Covid-19 numbers, there is seems to be disconnect, yet again, with the stock market’s view of reality. While it’s impossible to tell for sure, some of the market’s optimism could reflect the “caution fatigue” phenomenon that’s being observed as people tire of restrictions and long for “normal” life. Whatever the reason, the stock market continues to shrug off the coronavirus and seems to focus only on the positive economic data.

The Fed’s Role—and View

When looking at what appears to be the market’s excessive exuberance these days, one must also take into account the unprecedented actions taken by the Federal Reserve since the pandemic began. For example, the Federal Reserve announced in mid-June that it will start buying individual corporate bonds, in addition to the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) it was already purchasing. This news was greeted positively by stock market investors, who saw the Fed’s action as supportive of the overall market.

As CNBC reported, the market environment is one in which individual investors and traders may believe they “can’t lose” because of the belief that the Fed is “backstopping” the market. Add to that historically low interest rates, with the Fed keeping its benchmark rate at near zero through 2022. To pursue a reasonable return, investors are turning increasingly to stocks, willingly paying a high premium for equities.

The pursuit of a higher return, however, comes a higher risk, as well. The volatility index, or VIX, remains elevated, although it is below its March 2020 highs. Market observers have noted that the VIX’s high levels could presage “big moves” in equities.

In addition, there have been numerous predictions of profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing, particularly among pension funds, following stocks’ strong performance in the second quarter. So far, such massive selling has not appeared in the market, which continues to progress steadily upward.

How high is up from here? Again, it’s unclear. The Dow and the S&P are still down for the year but have quickly closed in on breaking even—a sharp reversal from the March 23 lows. Wherever stocks go from this point will likely depend on what the market chooses to focus on: evidence of an improving economy or a rising coronavirus infection rate and what that means for the economy longer term.

