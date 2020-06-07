Stocks This Week: Buy Apple Computer And ANSYS

Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Here is the week’s market outlook and a pair of short-term trading recommendations for the week. The end-of-month period of strength has ended, but the monthly S&P 500 price cycle has turned up. There has been a breadth thrust signal. The market is likely to rally to a new high.

Here are a pair of buy recommendations for the week. Because the time span is so short, daily cycles have been run instead of weekly cycles.

The daily price cycle of Apple AAPL turns up this week. In the last 12 months, all twelve buy signals have been profitable. The shares are likely to rally to $340.

The accurate Apple daily cycle bottoms now.

Daily momentum appears to be bottoming.

ANSY ANSS S develops and markets engineering simulation software and services. The daily cycle bottoms on June 7th and tops on June 27th. Ten of the last eleven buy signals have been successful in the last year. Relative strength is in an uptrend, and the stock is likely to rise to $300.

This daily cycle is bottoming.

Relative strength has been a strong.