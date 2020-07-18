Stocks This Week: Buy Blackrock And Qualcomm

Photographer: Jin Lee/Bloomberg

BLOOMBERG NEWS

The post-OPEX week is typically flat in July. And the coming week has seasonally been down. However, the intermediate to longer term indications are still strong. The net result is likely to be high volatility and unchanged indices by next Friday’s close.

Here are buy recommendations for this week. The daily price cycle of Blackrock turned up on the 20th and tops on August 11th. In the last twelve months, all eleven signals have been profitable. Technically, daily momentum has been gained momentum and relative strength and absolute price have reached new highs. The shares are likely to rise closer to the $600 area or higher.

Chart 1

This accurate daily cycle bottoms now.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 2

Realtive strength and price are at new highs.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 3 shows that the short-term cycle for Qualcomm has bottomed. The stock is likely to rise in the coming week. Relative strength bottomed in March. The shares are due to rally back to the $93.5 high or better.

Chart 3

This upswing in the QCOM cycle has been 100% accurate in the last year.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 4

Relative strength has been strong.