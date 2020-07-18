Home Finance Stocks This Week: Buy Blackrock And Qualcomm
Finance

Stocks This Week: Buy Blackrock And Qualcomm

written by Forbes July 18, 2020
Stocks This Week: Buy Blackrock And Qualcomm
U.S. Stocks Erase Losses As Consumer Confidence Increases

Photographer: Jin Lee/Bloomberg

BLOOMBERG NEWS

The post-OPEX week is typically flat in July. And the coming week has seasonally been down. However, the intermediate to longer term indications are still strong. The net result is likely to be high volatility and unchanged indices by next Friday’s close. 

Here are buy recommendations for this week. The daily price cycle of Blackrock turned up on the 20th and tops on August 11th. In the last twelve months, all eleven signals have been profitable. Technically, daily momentum has been gained momentum and relative strength and absolute price have reached new highs. The shares are likely to rise closer to the $600 area or higher.

Chart 1

1

This accurate daily cycle bottoms now.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 2

2

Realtive strength and price are at new highs.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 3 shows that the short-term cycle for Qualcomm has bottomed. The stock is likely to rise in the coming week. Relative strength bottomed in March. The shares are due to rally back to the $93.5 high or better.  

Chart 3

3

This upswing in the QCOM cycle has been 100% accurate in the last year.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 4

4

Relative strength has been strong.

Cycles Research Investments LLC Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Lessons From The Sector Slaughter

March 22, 2020

How Much Does Boston Scientific Spend On SG&A?

January 13, 2020

Where Does The Indian Airline Industry Go From...

February 20, 2020

6 Steps To Reduce Financial Fragility And Protect...

March 31, 2020

Spain Imposes A Nationwide Lockdown To Combat Coronavirus:...

March 14, 2020

A Fed Governor And Watchdog Boss Made A...

February 22, 2020

Brazil: Imagining A Worse Case Scenario

March 5, 2020

Where Should You Travel Based Your Myers-Briggs Personality...

December 8, 2019

Here Is How To Decide Whether To Buy...

March 1, 2020

China’s Dichotomy Between Cryptocurrency And Blockchain

December 30, 2019

Leave a Comment