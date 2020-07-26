Home Finance Stocks This Week: Buy Hasbro And Sell Short Delta Air Lines
Stocks This Week: Buy Hasbro And Sell Short Delta Air Lines

written by Forbes July 26, 2020
Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg News

BLOOMBERG NEWS

The S&P declined slightly last week. The 24th may have been a high. In the coming week, the market is no longer benefiting from the short-term seasonal effects. The last week in July has been flat to down. The index does not gain any cycles strength until the 30th.

Here are stock recommendations for a volatile week, one long and one short. In both cases, the cycle signals have been 100% accurate in the last year. Hasbro cycles, both weekly and monthly, are rising. The daily cycle bottoms this week as the company reports earnings. The result likely will be a rally back to the $80 area.  

Chart 1

1

This daily cycle joins its weekly and monthly counterparts on the upside this week.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 2

2

Relative strength has been rising since March.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 3 shows that the short-term cycle for Delta Air Lines has topped. The stock is likely to fall in the coming week. The shares are due to pull back to the $24 area or lower. Relative strength has been falling, hitting a new low last week.  

Chart 3

3

This accurate cycle tops this week.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 4

4

Relative strength is waning.

Cycles Research Investments LLC Source

