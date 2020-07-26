Stocks This Week: Buy Hasbro And Sell Short Delta Air Lines

Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg News
BLOOMBERG NEWS
The S&P declined slightly last week. The 24th may have been a high. In the coming week, the market is no longer benefiting from the short-term seasonal effects. The last week in July has been flat to down. The index does not gain any cycles strength until the 30th.
Here are stock recommendations for a volatile week, one long and one short. In both cases, the cycle signals have been 100% accurate in the last year. Hasbro cycles, both weekly and monthly, are rising. The daily cycle bottoms this week as the company reports earnings. The result likely will be a rally back to the $80 area.
Chart 1
This daily cycle joins its weekly and monthly counterparts on the upside this week.
Cycles Research Investments LLC
Chart 2
Relative strength has been rising since March.
Cycles Research Investments LLC
Chart 3 shows that the short-term cycle for Delta Air Lines has topped. The stock is likely to fall in the coming week. The shares are due to pull back to the $24 area or lower. Relative strength has been falling, hitting a new low last week.
Chart 3
This accurate cycle tops this week.
Cycles Research Investments LLC
Chart 4
Relative strength is waning.
Cycles Research Investments LLC Source