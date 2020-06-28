Home Finance Stocks This Week: Buy MMM And Apple
Stocks This Week: Buy MMM And Apple

written by Forbes June 28, 2020
Stocks This Week: Buy MMM And Apple
Here is the coming late June-early July market outlook and short-term trading recommendations.

The market is likely to move higher. There are several reasons for this viewpoint. The first trading day of July has brought rising prices for the S&P in 26 of the last 30 years and in 9 consecutive years. There was a projected turning point (PTP) on the 26th, and the market was down last week. This implies a low. In addition, it is pre-July 4th week, which has a bullish bias. Also, the bullish end-of-month (EOM) period runs from June 28 to July 11, up about 72% of the time. This is the second highest percentage of all 12 months. This EOM period has gained strength over the last decade as December has lost strength. The average S&P change has been +1.5%, second only to the December-January period.

Here are buy recommendations for the week. The daily price cycle of MMM turns up this week and tops on July 16th. In the last 12 months, all eight signals have been profitable. The weekly cycle also points up. The shares are likely to rally to the $155-$159 area.

Chart 1

This reliable daily cycle bottoms now.

Chart 2

This stock is due to rise in the coming week.

Apple AAPL has very reliable price cycles.  The stock is likely to rise in the coming week based upon the daily cycle. All 12 buy signals have been profitable in the last year. Buying and holding these shares in the last year would have led to a 176% gain. Following the buy signals in the same time period led to a 250% increase, an outperformance of 74%. The weekly cycle also rises for the next week, and the monthly cycle does not peak until July 15th. Expect $380-$390 on the upside.

Chart 3

This profitable cycle is giving a buy signal.

Chart 4

Relative strength has hit new highs.

