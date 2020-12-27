Breaking
Stocks This Week: Buy The DJIA, Gold, And Oil

written by Forbes December 27, 2020
The stock market is likely to rise through the first week in January. For this week, there are three market recommendations based upon bullish seasonality.

Below, we see the daily histograms of the DJIA, gold, and oil. Note the strong upward seasonal bias.  

Daily DJIA in the Month of December

Blue: Average Percentage Change

Red: Probability of a rise on that day

Green: Expected Return (Product of the first 2)

Daily Gold Price in the Month of December

Blue: Average Percentage Change

Red: Probability of a rise on that day

Green: Expected Return (Product of the first 2)

Daily Oil Price in the Month of December

Blue: Average Percentage Change

Red: Probability of a rise on that day

Green: Expected Return (Product of the first 2)

Source

