Stocks This Week: Buy The DJIA, Gold, And Oil

The stock market is likely to rise through the first week in January. For this week, there are three market recommendations based upon bullish seasonality.
Below, we see the daily histograms of the DJIA, gold, and oil. Note the strong upward seasonal bias.
Daily DJIA in the Month of December
Blue: Average Percentage Change
Red: Probability of a rise on that day
Green: Expected Return (Product of the first 2)
Daily Gold Price in the Month of December
Blue: Average Percentage Change
Red: Probability of a rise on that day
Green: Expected Return (Product of the first 2)
Daily Oil Price in the Month of December
Blue: Average Percentage Change
Red: Probability of a rise on that day
Green: Expected Return (Product of the first 2)