Breaking
Home General Stocks This Week: Sell Short Amgen And Kraft Heinz
General

Stocks This Week: Sell Short Amgen And Kraft Heinz

written by Forbes October 18, 2020
Stocks This Week: Sell Short Amgen And Kraft Heinz

This coming week is post-OPEX week which has tended to be volatile and to be bearish. The S&P rallied and is likely to correct in the coming week. This coming week has also been bearish seasonally. The monthly S&P 500 cycle also dips slightly. With the 10-day breadth line overbought, the market is too extended short-term and is vulnerable to a decline. 

S&P Performance in Post-OPEX Week in October

Here are two short sale recommendations for the near term.

The Amgen AMGN weekly cycle (6 of 6 signals correct) peaks on October 19th and bottoms on November 12th. In addition, the monthly cycle (all 3 have been accurate) hits a high on the 27th. The period from the 18th through the 27th has been seasonally weak; the stock has dropped by 2.5% on average. The stock is likely to move closer to $220.

Amgen Weekly Cycle

Recommended For You

Amgen Daily Graph

The weekly Kraft Heinz cycle (5 of the last 5 have been accurate) tops on October 19th and bottoms in December. The stock is overbought and is likely to fall to the $29-$30 level.

Kraft Heinz Weekly Cycle

Kraft Heinz Daily Graph

 

 

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Work From Home Fallout: Productivity Up, Innovation Down

Investors Are 100 Days From A Key Moment....

New Windows 10 Remote Hacking Threat Confirmed—Homeland Security...

A Former Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund Chief Has...

Bayonetta Gets The Nendoroid Treatment Next Year

In 2019-2020, Congress Introduced 40 Crypto And Blockchain...

You’re Noticing The Stars And Planets More. Now...

How To Pay Off Your Mortgage Using Pre-Tax...

Al Capone Convicted On This Day In 1931...

Drought And Humans Drove The Elephant Bird And...

When WEIRD People Have Weird Retirements: Some Comments...

This Deceptive Trap Could Cost You 9% Dividends

Will macOS 11 Big Sur Run On Your...

Phone Use In Cars: Govt Consults On Restrictions,...

Google Assistant, Maps And Search Help People Find...

We’re All About To Smash Through Trash From...

Five Things To Do Right After You File...

Central Bank Digital Currency: First Movers Have An...

Best Marketing Automation Software

UPS Delivers A Neutral Rating For October

Leave a Comment