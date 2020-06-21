Home Finance Stocks This Week: Sell Short Graham Holdings And Caterpillar
Stocks This Week: Sell Short Graham Holdings And Caterpillar

written by Forbes June 21, 2020
Here is the coming week’s market outlook and short-term trading recommendations. This the week following options expiration which has a bearish tendency. In addition, sentiment is too bullish over the near term. Traders are long record amounts of calls. A decline is needed to diminish their optimism.

Here are short sale recommendations for the week. The daily price cycle of Graham Holdings turned down this week and bottoms on July 18th. In the last 12 months, all six sell signals have been profitable. The weekly and the monthly cycles also point down. The shares are likely to fall to $305-$308.

Chart 1

1

This reliable daily cycle points to lower prices.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 2

2

Relative strength has hit a new low.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Caterpillar is likely to decline in the coming week. Both the daily and the weekly cycles are falling. From the 20th through the 27th, the shares have risen only 37% of the time. The days of the 24th, 25th and 26th have seasonally been the most bearish of the month. These days have been twice as likely to decline as they were to rise. The daily cycle peaks on the 22nd and bottoms on July 24th. The stock is likely to decline closer to $120-$125.

Chart 3

3

The daily cycle points to lower prices.

Cycles Research Investments LLC

Chart 4

4

The stock is likely to retreat to last week’s low.

Cycles Research Investments LLC Source

