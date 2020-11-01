Stocks This Week: Sell Short Marathon Petroleum And Walt Disney And Buy Travelers

Photographer: Jeff Zelevansky/Bloomberg News BLOOMBERG NEWS

The sentiment picture is bearish. The small option traders have been assuming excess risk by paying high prices for call options. This number was at an historic high before the September correction. The correction dampened their bullish enthusiasm, but they resumed their call buying. The professionals have taken the opposite strategy, reducing their long positions. This is a bearish mix.

The bullish side of the ledger is limited to the coming week. The period from October 30th through November 6th is the period of end-of-month strength for October. The index has risen in 69.2% of such cases, the 3rd highest of all EOM periods. The average return has been 0.85%, so the expected return has been the highest of all 12 months. In addition, the period into the US election day has an upward bias. However, this is only a short-term view. The monthly S&P cycle suggests that November will be a down month. Exit long positions by the end of the coming week.

Here are two trade recommendations for the short term.

The Marathon Petroleum daily cycle (10 of 10 signals correct) peaked on October 29th and bottoms on December 2nd. The weekly and monthly cycles also decline in the coming week. The period through the 9th has been seasonally weak. Relative strength keeps declining. The stock is likely to move closer to $26. The stock is in the weakest of all sectors, energy.

Marathon Daily Cycle

The Marathon daily price cycle points down. Cycles Research Investments LLC

Marathon Daily Graph

Relative strength has been weak. Cycles Research Investments LLC

The weekly Disney cycle (all five have been accurate in the last year) tops on November 1st. The daily cycle also points down. The share price is seasonally weak into the tenth. The $110 area is a reasonable target.

Disney Weekly Cycle

The Disney weekly cycle has peaked. Cycles Research Investments LLC

Disney Daily Graph

Momentum is waning. Cycles Research Investments LLC

Travelers has a strong seasonal pattern. The strongest months for this stock have been October (up 68% of the time over the last 41 years) and December (73%). The weekly buy signal occurred on the 1st, and all four have been profitable in the last year. The stock is due to rise in the coming week, likely closer to $130. It may dip with the market but is unlikely to fall as much as the average stock due to its seasonal November strength. Out performance until yearend appears highly likely.

Travelers Weekly Cycle

The Travelers weekly cycle has bottomed. Cycles Research Investments LLC

Travelers Daily Grap h

The stock has formed a base. Cycles Research Investments LLC

