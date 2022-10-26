Strengthen your cyber security with TryHackMe awareness drives

As cyber security awareness month comes to a close, we are considering the benefits of month-long training drives for our teams. Some things in business are necessities but don’t immediately equate to team buy-in; we get it. Aspects like your company’s cyber security are crucial to secure the business’s health. A focus on the field helps to mitigate repercussions of a breach – such as financial losses, loss of consumer trust, and fines – and yet are tricky to instil in teams due to lack of engagement.

TryHackMe is a browser-based cyber security training company offering offensive and defensive learning content for all skill levels. With no prior experience needed to get started, users can start their awareness journeys from scratch and see how attacks work in action, mitigate attacks’ risks, and keep businesses safe.

Cyber Security Awareness Month

Cybersecurity awareness month occurs every October around the globe. The primary purpose is to raise the importance of cyber security to individuals and businesses. Personally, cyber security protects our finances, data, and identity, whereas, in a business environment, cyber security focuses on reducing the risk of attack and negative implications of attacks post-breach.

Why do we need this? Well, negative implications of cyber attacks include financial losses – where hackers can hold data at a ransom, a loss of earnings – where your platform is down for a period of time, where users lose trust in your business, and penalties and compensation required by government bodies around the globe.

Cybercrime is estimated to cost the world 10.5 trillion USD by 2025, so the need for focus is prominent and growing! Cyber security awareness month shines a light on the need for cyber security and helps to highlight the importance of the workforce. Businesses leverage this month for training and participation, so employees can see the importance of the movement and learn how to be safer online.

TryHackMe cyber security training

TryHackMe caters to employees of all backgrounds. Whether in your marketing, sales, or software team, whatever the experience, training is applicable to all. TryHackMe training comprises pathways, modules, and individual labs. Pathways include everything you need to know, reflecting specific job roles and skill levels, whereas modules follow a particular theme – such as phishing. Individual labs are the bite-sized lessons that users launch to learn a subject. They feature a guided element walking you through the topic, and a hands-on virtual machine, so the user can actively hack and defend in action whilst learning.

The platform is gamified, featuring badges, streaks, and gamification elements across training labs. This allows users to enjoy what they’re doing – which is especially important when sharing with the whole workforce who may not be predominantly interested in the area. Engagement also allows for knowledge to be retained, so adds to employee satisfaction and company standing.

Utilising awareness drives and themes for participation

Along with using a gamified, enjoyable platform like TryHackMe, leveraging awareness drives like cyber security awareness month is an excellent way to champion topics within your company. Other events in the pipeline include:

TryHackMe Hackerween

Launching on Thursday (the 27th of October,) TryHackMe is launching a new free challenge lab every day up until Halloween. This is a great way to spark enthusiasm and competitive spirit across your workforce and can be incentivised by offering prizes to your team. Whilst the challenges in this event allow you to exercise your cyber skills in action, you can reference over 350 totally free training labs to brush up on topics you need some more help with.

Advent of Cyber

Another free event, Advent of Cyber runs from December the 1st up until Christmas and is at the bones of TryHackMe. This event highlights the release of a free training lab daily, focusing on key cyber security issues teams should be aware of. This event also offers incredible technology prizes to boost team participation and help businesses increase employee buy-in.

Whether deciding how to get into cyber security, how to upskill your team, or how to mitigate the risk of cyber attacks, TryHackMe has content to help you meet your goals.