Sunday’s Google Doodle Is Actually About Google

September 27, 2020
We all need to practice self-care during the pandemic, so Google is taking some time to celebrate itself with a Google Doodle on its 22nd birthday.

If you Google things (or read this blog) very often, you’ve probably noticed that Google sometimes replaces the title on its search engine homepage with art, which usually represents a holiday, an event, or a person. The Google Doodle is as old as Google itself; in fact, the Google Doodle is technically a little older than Google as a company, depending on what you count as Google’s official birthday. Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin added a stick figure logo to the search engine’s title on August 30, 1998, as a way to tell users that Page and Brin were off at the Burning Man Festival, so if the servers crashed, it would presumably have to wait until they came back.

Five days later, on September 4, 1998, Google officially incorporated. That milestone happened almost a year after Page and Brin registered the Google.com domain name on September 15, 1997. With those dates in mind, it’s a little unclear why Google chose September 27, in particular, to send itself an animated birthday card. But the Google logo is definitely celebrating responsibly, with the other letters catching up with the cartoon capital “G” on (presumably) a Google Hangouts call.

Google posted its second Google Doodle on July 14, 2000, to celebrate Bastille Day. Sunday’s 22nd birthday celebration joins over 4,000 other works of art — some by Google employees and some by outside artists — in the Google Doodle archives.

