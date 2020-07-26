Home Business Sunrider Billionaire Clan Sells Taipei Hotel For $907 Mln
Business

Sunrider Billionaire Clan Sells Taipei Hotel For $907 Mln

written by Forbes July 26, 2020
Sunrider Billionaire Clan Sells Taipei Hotel For $907 Mln

Tei-fu Chen’s family controlled Sunrider International has sold one of Taipei’s largest hotels for $907 million, the English-language Taipei Times reported Saturday.

The Sunworld Dynasty Hotel was sold to Fubon Life Insurance, which has leased the property back to Sunrider, the newspaper said.

Sunrider, headquartered in Torrance, California, sells herbal products in 48 countries around the world (see introduction here).

Chen, a Taiwan native, ranked No. 19 on the 2019 Forbes Taiwan Rich List with an estimated fortune worth $1.95 billion.

The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on hotels and transportation businesses globally. Taiwan has had one of the fewest cases of any major economy, yet its hotels are facing layoffs and financial pressure due to travel restrictions.

Fosun Tourism, one of the mainland’s largest hotel businesses, said on Friday it expects to lose more than $120 million in the first half. (See post here.)

See related post here:

Most Popular In: Asia

Beijing Capital International Airport Expects First-Half Loss

Pandemic Will Spur Hotel Industry Consolidation

@rflannerychina

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Results: The Fiend Beats...

January 27, 2020

Transcript of Building Stronger Connections with Colleagues and...

January 23, 2020

Uber’s Ex-CEO Travis Kalanick Has Dumped 90% Of...

December 19, 2019

How Soccer Legend Masal Bugduv’s Dream Move To...

February 1, 2020

Checklist For Companies With Remote Employees Due To...

March 18, 2020

Retirees Today: Age Isn’t A Leading Indicator, It’s...

July 13, 2020

As Stein Mart Goes Private Will It Be...

February 1, 2020

All You Need To Know About Personal Loans

May 21, 2020

Edge Returns At WWE Royal Rumble 2020, Signs...

January 27, 2020

This Young Millennial Switched Careers To Maximize Her...

February 11, 2020

Leave a Comment