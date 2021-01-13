Breaking
Home General ‘Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury’ Goes Full Kaiju In New Trailer
General

‘Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury’ Goes Full Kaiju In New Trailer

written by Forbes January 13, 2021
‘Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury’ Goes Full Kaiju In New Trailer

With the release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury around a month away, we’re finally seeing more of the game. With the emphasis being on the new Bowser’s Fury add on.

The new add-on looks genuinely amazing, not only graphically but in what appears to be a more open setup for the level design.

Not to mention the new giant Bowser you have to face, as well as the massive powered up version of Mario revealed at the end of the trailer (shown below). In short, Bowser’s Fury is seemingly channeling classic kaiju films, and I am entirely on board with that.

It also goes without saying that I am really glad that Super Mario 3D World is getting a new lease of life on the Switch. The original game was easily one of the best titles on the Wii U, so to have it released to an even larger audience on the Switch is great really.

Following that, we have a lovely new red and blue Switch on the way this February (shown above). Priced at $299.99, you get all the regular Switch trimmings plus a nice carrying case.

MORE FOR YOU

The latter is a great addition, as these cases are normally sold separately, and it also comes with a screen protector.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and the Mario Red & Blue Edition Switch will be released on February 12.

Follow me on TwitterFacebook and YouTube. I also manage Mecha Damashii and do toy reviews over at hobbylink.tv.

Read my Forbes blog here.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Yes, You Can Still Use WhatsApp—But Change These...

Fiat/Peugeot Merger And Samson Resources M&A Demonstrate Post-Bankruptcy...

‘Overwatch’ Patch Notes: A New Map, A Hanzo...

What Publicly Traded Companies Have Bitcoin On Their...

It Appears We Are Getting Close To ‘Star...

Anheuser-Busch Stock Recovers 100% – What’s Changed?

Bitcoin Braced For A Bombshell From Fed Chair...

Save Lives: Avoid Risks To Aging Parents Now

‘DC Universe Online’ Players Have Created Over 69M...

Water May Have Come To Earth From Meteorites,...

Markets Enter 2021 With Both Chaos And Optimism

What Factors Caused Bitcoin’s Latest Pullback?

Quantum Computing’s New Dynamic Duo: John Martinis And...

Here’s What We Know About Biden’s Massive Stimulus...

Don’t Get Distracted By Retirement Planning Bling

Blogger Of The Month: Sophie’s Plus Size Wonderland

Why America Should Go To Summer School

Will Tesla Break The S&P500? (Pt 3) –...

Europe’s Largest Bank Suspected Of Greenwashing

2021 Local SEO Success: Expert Tips & Predictions

Leave a Comment