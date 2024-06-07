How You Can Support Your Employees Inside and Outside of Work

Your employees are vital for making your business a success. They’re the ones that will put in the graft and help to build your business up from the ground. They are the backbone of your company and without them it would be hard to make yourself a success. This is why you need to take care of them both inside and outside of the workplace, ensuring they will bring their best selves to their workplace. In this article we explore just how you can support your employees both inside and out.

Check in with your employees on a regular basis

Check in with your employees to see if there is anything going on that you need to know about or that you can help them with. They could be going through a lot outside of work that could impact their mental and physical health and by knowing they’re looked after by you, they will really appreciate it and give the same back. You could do things such as help pay for financial mediation if they’re going through a divorce, or give them paid time off so they can attend their sessions. It’s these little things that will really make the big difference. They will appreciate your care and feel less stressed about things going on outside of work that they might otherwise bottle up and become burnt out by.

Offer Flexible/ remote working

If your employee lives far away, has children, or for some other reason doesn’t find coming into the office convenient, you could offer flexible or fully remote working. This will ensure they cut down on their commute and can spend time at home or doing other activities. This can improve their productivity and mental wellbeing as well as save them money on getting into the office. It’s a great way to help your employees feel supported and have a better work life balance. If you don’t want them fully remote, giving them the choice to come in on a day they wish, or saying they can work from home 2 days a week can also be a big help.

Listen to suggestions about improving the workplace

Ask your employees how they can improve the workplace and listen to their suggestions. They might have ideas that could improve their health and wellbeing or things that can make the workplace better such as adding in plants, having greater incentives, or team building days. Hold a meeting with everyone or have a suggestions box where they can post ideas they have that you then go through at the end of the week.

These are just a few things you can do to support your employees both inside and outside of the workplace. Often they both work hand in hand and if you take care of them on one part, they will work better in the workplace. What are some top tips you have for supporting your employees outside of work? Let us know in the comments below, we’d love to hear from you.