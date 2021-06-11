Not long ago, chefs based their menus around what flavors they liked and what ingredients they could afford. Fast forward to today, and the topic of sustainability has become a priority for both restaurants and customers. Many restaurants base their menu around more ethically sourced and sustainable ingredients, which means you might need to make some changes in order to create a sustainable food menu.

According to a study by Tastewise, 2020 saw a 23% increase in the number of Americans making food and beverage decisions based on sustainability compared to the previous year. This shows that a sustainable menu is not just an ethically important business decision but also an economic one that caters to the more environmentally conscious consumers. Keep reading for suggestions on making your menu more sustainable.

How Restaurants Can Design a More Sustainable Food Menu

Buy Seasonal Produce

Due to globalization, we have become used to getting what we want when we want it, and few examples reflect this better than food and fresh produce. No matter what time of year it is, you will be able to find all the ingredients you need from major suppliers. The trouble is that this produce will have racked up hundreds and thousands of miles making its way to your restaurant.

What is the answer? Try and coordinate your menu to match the seasonal produce in your local area. This doesn’t mean that you have to change your menu each season, but it can be a good way to buy more sustainably while also providing your customers with fresher produce.

Partner with Sustainable Suppliers

You can’t do it all yourself, and that’s where partnering with a range of ethical suppliers will help make your menu more sustainable. These companies and operators have to prove that they are meeting certain standards and adhering to sustainable practices to be considered sustainable. They should not only source from eco-friendly producers but also embrace the policies of avoiding waste by reusing materials.

So as you adapt your restaurant menu and partner with suppliers that align with your values, it is important to develop an effective supply chain management that displays your commitment to making sustainable progress.

Serve Less Meat

One simple way to become more sustainable is by reducing the amount of meat served on your menu. Meat is very popular, but when you consider the fact that it takes 1,800 gallons of water to produce one pound of meat and it is a major producer of atmospheric greenhouse gases, it is no wonder that many restaurants are increasing their vegan and vegetarian options.

If you are looking to replace that source of protein with something other than a plant-based substitute, then consider buying more sustainably sourced seafood. Seafood generally has a smaller carbon footprint than most animal proteins, although certain types of seafood are more sustainable than others.

Grow It Yourself

Any available space — be it a planter, a backyard, garden, or even a window box — can be used to grow the freshest, most organic seasonal herbs, fruits, and vegetables. This is easy to do and gives you the flexibility to choose the product you want and when you would like it. Fresh parsley, basil, carrots, lemons, and many more homegrown ingredients can be grown with the right set up and instructions, meaning you don’t have to be particularly green-fingered.

The added advantage is that growing it yourself will save you the money and effort of outsourcing what you need, thus helping your business prosper.

Set Your Goals

The goal of becoming a more sustainable restaurant shouldn’t be a daunting task that reduces your profits, but it does take more than a new menu. From your energy consumption and waste management to sustainable building and equipment materials, the eco-friendly changes you can make are endless but worth the effort. Creating a restaurant that you are proud of and that aims to help more than your customers will be the most rewarding achievement.

Thinking of the future, the success of your restaurant looks to be dependent on the wellbeing of our environment. Starting small by making your food menu more sustainable is the first step to becoming a more environmentally friendly business.

