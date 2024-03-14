3 Sustainable Practices That Any Home-Based Business Owner Can Get Behind

If you’re a small business owner with just one person running the whole business, chances are high that you’re looking into ways to make your business run smoothly. If you have to do everything yourself, sometimes being in a different environment, like an office, studio, or even a storefront, can set things off. Plus, if you’re not only wanting to save money but also looking into being more eco-friendly, then technically, staying at home can get the job done.

But surprisingly enough, for home-based business owners, the journey towards eco-friendliness presents unique opportunities and challenges. Now, at first glance, you wouldn’t think it would, right? But that’s what makes it so surprising! So, with that said, why is it challenging? If you’re wanting to run your business at home, how can you make it sustainable? Is it similar to how you’d make home living sustainable? Well, here’s what you need to know!

Do What You Can Digitally

One of the most significant advantages of operating a home-based business is the ability to leverage digital tools and technologies to minimise paper usage and streamline operations. Alright, well, nowadays, nearly all businesses of all sizes are doing this, so it’s probably not any different for your business either. Regardless, I will just keep at it because file management and storage are a breeze. This is the bare minimum for eco-friendly businesses, and it works beautifully!

Think About Ways to Reduce Energy Consumption

So, this is more about how you run your house and not so much about how you run your business. Your office is literally in your home, so you have to think about business energy consumption and the energy consumption of your home itself. Sometimes, it can be as simple as just investing in energy-saving appliances, LED lighting, and smart power strips that automatically power down electronics when not in use.

If you’re not using appliances (business tools or not), you could unplug them so they’re not consuming any power. During daylight hours (and warmth), using as much natural light as possible will help, but speaking of warmth, what do you use to keep the house warm?

For the most part, old-fashioned fireplaces and stoves are the most eco-friendly, and looking into a hydraulic log splitter for sale could make getting and cutting wood all the easier. But of course, this isn’t the only way to heat a house; there’s solar energy, too, which is sustainable. But in general, look into consuming less energy and seeing where alternatives lie, if there are any.

Use Only Sustainable Supplies

When sourcing office supplies and materials for your business, it’s going to help if you opt for eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives whenever possible. This means that you may want to choose recycled paper products, biodegradable packaging materials, and non-toxic office supplies made from renewable resources.

But you shouldn’t think it’s as simple as going on Amazon and buying from there. If possible, try to shop locally, especially with local manufacturers. There are plenty of other sustainable brands out there, even in your country.