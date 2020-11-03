Sweden—In A Departure From The Past—Becomes Latest European Country To Announce Tighter Coronavirus Restrictions

Breaking
written by Forbes November 3, 2020
Topline

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Tuesday announced new coronavirus restrictions, according to Bloomberg, following similar decisions by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and England aimed at combating the increasing number of cases while marking a departure from Sweden’s less strict approach to the pandemic.

Key Facts

The new restrictions require people to work from home if possible, to only have physical contact with people in the same household and to avoid indoor spaces, according to Bloomberg

Lofven reportedly told journalists the new protocol is necessary because Sweden is faced with a “very serious situation” and hospitals could become overwhelmed by the increase in cases.

The new regulations come as Sweden hit a record 5,000 new daily coronavirus cases on October 27, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Big Number

134,532. That is how many confirmed coronavirus cases there have been in Sweden since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Nearly 6,000 people have died.  

Key Background

Unlike many countries, Sweden did not go into an official lockdown, though many citizens stayed home, and schools and businesses remained open, according to Science. Sweden’s official public health policy up until September was that people who are not showing coronavirus symptoms are very unlikely to transmit the virus so people were required to go to work or school unless they were symptomatic, according to Science, which also noted that the country fell behind on coronavirus testing. A group of more than 150 Swedes, including 50 scientists, have repeatedly urged the government to take a stronger stance, noting the high death rate per capita and warning it could get worse in the coming months. 

Further Reading

Sweden Fights ‘Very Serious’ Covid Resurgence With New Curbs (Bloomberg)

‘It’s been so, so surreal.’ Critics of Sweden’s lax pandemic policies face fierce backlash (Science)

France Follows Germany In Second Wave Of Lockdowns (Forbes)

Germany Announces 4-Week Shutdown Amid Covid Spike (Forbes)

England Will Go On New Lockdown After Coronavirus Spike (Forbes)Italy Announces Curfews And Closures As Europe Faces New Lockdowns (Forbes)

Full coverage and live updates on the Coronavirus

Source

