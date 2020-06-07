System76 Lemur Pro Owners Are About To Get A Free Performance Boost

Thus far, 2020 has been a stellar year for ultralight Linux laptops. It can be difficult deciding between the System76 Lemur Pro, TUXEDO Infinity Book S 14 or Slimbook Pro X, which only means we’re spoiled for choice. But if you happen to own the recently released Lemur Pro laptop from Linux PC company System76, a notable CPU performance boost should be heading your way soon.

The System76 Lemur Pro laptop

Jason Evangelho

I’m fortunate enough to have all three of those 14-inch Linux laptops in for review, and have been thoroughly benchmarking them using the cross-platform Phoronix Test Suite. Doing so has been fascinating, especially with regards to the InfinityBook S 14 and Lemur Pro, which are “cut from the same cloth” so to speak. Both originate from the same Clevo chassis, although there are important differences that distinguish them.

Circling back to the topic at hand, however: this ultrabook trio I’m testing all feature the same Intel Core-i7 10510U CPU. That doesn’t mean you’ll be getting identical performance across the board.

Here’s a slice of the benchmark suite that tasks each system with compiling the Linux kernel and calculating prime numbers:

These three Linux laptops have identical CPUs.

Jason Evangelho

All 3 laptops are in “Performance Mode,” which is enabled in various ways. The Lemur Pro through the GNOME “System76 Power” widget, the InfinityBook S 14 via its BIOS setting, and the Pro X via a Slimbook software switch.

Essentially the systems are all cranking out as much compute power as they’re capable of, and that’s based on a variety of factors including thermal design limits and firmware-based fan curves. But you’ll notice the Slimbook Pro X bests its two competitors, and it’s somewhat surprising to see the Lemur Pro placing 3rd (a consistent result across the entire benchmark suite).

Over the weekend, System76 engineer Jeremy Soller saw these results and conducted his own testing. After consulting with CEO Carl Richell, I’m told that the company will update its Performance Mode to be more aggressive.

Soller tweaked some settings and retested the Lemur Pro against the Linux Kernel Compilation benchmark and saw a roughly 14-percent increase in performance, which is substantial. Though not announced through official channels, Soller says System76 Lemur Pro owners should see the update come through next week.

From multiple conversations with the company, I know they’re sensitive to excess noise and it’s my hope that the update will strike a balance between performance uplift and fan noise. But honestly, all three of these systems are hardly offensive when it comes to the noise they output.

For me there’s two cool takeaways from this story: First, System76 never rests on their laurels when it comes to improving an existing product (see the Thelio as a prime example). And second, it can be advantageous to own a laptop from a smaller but more nimble company who can turn around performance updates like this in the blink of an eye.

I’ll definitely revisit the benchmarks next week and include them in my final review of the Lemur Pro.

