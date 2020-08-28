Take Care Of Your Talent: The Future Of Your Company Depends On It

Co-Founder & COO of Humanwise Labs, Inc., parent company of successful medical device brands Aspen Laser, TheraLight, Kryos Health and more.

Tech wizard Steve Jobs is quoted saying, “Great things in business are never done by one person. They are done by a team of people.”

As a fan of cheesy 1980s action films, I love the action hero who single-handedly saves the world from utter destruction. In sports, I dream of having the ball in my hand for the last-second shot to win the game. At the end of the day, I want the buck to stop with me. I am sure this bulldog mentality is shared by every other entrepreneur out there.

However, this mindset is not always realistic in business. If you want to accomplish great things in business, you cannot do it alone. You must build a great team and keep this team together for as long as possible.

Assembling Your A-Team

Building a great team starts by finding the right partner who shares equally in your passion and work ethic and complements your strengths and weaknesses. When graduating from solopreneur, I became the partner of a talented business executive with more than 30 years of industry experience. In seven years together, we have achieved success because we have recognized that we cannot do it without each other. I believe the winning formula starts with a solid partnership that sets the proper foundation to allow you to build an extraordinary team, bringing together the right combination of important executive and team members.

This core team will become the anchor of your company; no matter how stormy the sea, your company will remain afloat. In our company, we call this core team the “A-Team,” once again paying homage to the great action heroes of the 1980s. Your core team will likely consist of managerial savants, industry experts, sales extraordinaires, technology wizards and customer service specialists.

With the right team, no challenge cannot be overcome, and no problem is too big to be solved. I can confidently say that it was not until we had our right team in place that our business really started to see wonderful success.

Keeping Your A-Team Together

And success is exciting! Every day is spent trying to make sure the lid does not come off the lightning you have caught. However, be mindful during this time that with any kind of success, people will take notice. Do not be naive to think that members of your core team may be receiving attention from other companies, or worse, your competitors.

The biggest challenge you may need to overcome and the biggest problem you may need to solve may be making sure your talented team stays together. Because unfortunately, as it is in history, the most powerful of empires will rise and fall; the most talented of business executive teams eventually break up to start new ventures or are promoted elsewhere; and the greatest of sports teams typically only have a few good years before players retire, play past their prime or decide to go elsewhere for the brighter lights or bigger bucks. Each organization will inevitably go through changes, but how you are able to manage these changes successfully will determine how long your success will be written.

Take care of your talent as if the future of your company depends on it, because it does.

The Strong Leadership Requisite

I am always amazed when I hear about a company that lets one of their top people go based on a technicality of company policy or due to a conflict. Conflicts arise within your team when ego, ambition, financial concerns or the quest for larger challenges loom. However, it is up to you as the leader to correctly handle these conflicts to not let them disrupt the company’s flow of revenue. Often, all it takes is making sure each of your team members is rewarded fairly, listened to properly and made to feel a part of the real growth of the company. Motivate, educate and inspire them to do more, be better and become greater.

As the leader, you are the coach tasked with the responsibility to put your players in the right positions to succeed. And if you are a good enough coach, you should have players who outshine you and receive more recognition than you do. That is OK! You should want this. Do not let pride get in the way of company success. Talented people will have great ideas. Never let a great idea go unconsidered because of who it came from. Be smart enough to know when to implement a great idea and humble enough to know it does not matter where it came from.

At the end of the day, your team members will want to stay because they believe in the mission of the company, the products and you as the leader. Strong leadership and developing a culture that values every team member is the best way to ensure your promising talent stays.

Fortunately, I learned early on that if you want success, you cannot do it alone. Today a painting showing two oxen carrying a load of cargo hangs in my office. Oxen are fascinating animals that once greatly aided American settlers by quite literally carrying the hopes of American dreams on their backs. It is said that one ox by himself can carry equal to or even a little greater than its own weight, but two oxen together can each pull two times their own body weight. This symbolic painting reminds me of the tremendous value of teamwork. It is only with the help of others that you can accomplish great things. And once you have the help of others, do all you can to keep them together.

