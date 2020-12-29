Tax Planning In An Uncertain Year

David McGuire is a leading expert on cost segregation, fixed assets and depreciation law and a Co-Founder of McGuire Sponsel.

It is easy to find information on President-elect Joe Biden’s tax plan. At the same time, people generally know where taxes stand with President Trump and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2107 (TCJA). However, it still can be difficult to know how to move forward. As taxpayers move into tax planning season, these conversations are more critical than ever.

Let’s first review Biden’s tax plan, which includes expansions of tax credits for working families, including an expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC), as well as tax credits for health insurance, child care and first-time homebuyers. However, for this discussion, I will concentrate on the proposed changes at the higher end of the income spectrum. The biggest and most well-known portions of the tax plan include an increase in the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and an increase in the top marginal tax rate back to 39.6%. Additionally, there would be a repeal of the 199A deduction.

There are also policy positions that target tax breaks for wealthy investors. These include a potential repeal of 1031 like-kind exchanges and elimination of the 754 “step-up.” These are both popular tax breaks for real estate investors. The 1031 exchange program allows investors to defer paying taxes on real estate gains on real estate as long as the investor rolls the investment into a new property of greater or equal value. The 754 step-up allows a partnership to “step up” or “step down” its basis when certain events happen, including when a partner passes away. These positions could drastically impact the economics of certain real estate investments.

At the same time, there are economic forces in play. Economist Stephen Roach has forecast a collapse in the U.S. dollar, as well as a strong chance for a double-dip recession by the end of 2021. He is not alone in this opinion. The National Association for Business Economics (NABE) surveyed its members and found that 80% believed there is a 1-in-4 chance of a double-dip recession. Recession is not the only concern for investors; there is also growing concern of inflation.

So what does this all mean for tax planning? If tax rates are going to go up, do taxpayers hold onto deductions, or do they maximize deductions for 2020 to increase their cash position going into 2021? The odds of President-elect Biden’s tax plan being implemented need to be considered. While Biden’s plan includes an increase on taxes, he will need the Senate to get those increases passed. Right now, the fate of the Senate lies in two Georgia runoffs. If the Republicans win the runoff, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell will most likely block any tax increases. If the Democrats can win the runoffs, they would have a 50-50 split in the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris being the tie breaker. In the scenario of a 50-50 split, the Democrats would need every vote, including moderates and progressives. This would most likely temper any tax increases. This limits the possibility that Biden’s tax policy could be fully implemented.

The limited prospects of the large tax increases in Biden’s plan means taxpayers should put more emphasis on economic concerns than tax policy. Typically, going into a recession, a business would want to hold cash and, if inflation did occur, invest in commodities or inflation-indexed bonds. Both of these suggest maximizing a cash position now. As companies and individuals begin filing 2020 returns, many will be interested in maximizing deductions to increase their cash position. This can be further maximized for companies experiencing losses in 2020 due to a five-year net operating loss (NOL) carryback allowed for under the CARES Act. Taxpayers can maximize losses in 2020 and carry them back to 2015 to offset taxes paid in earlier years. This also helps hedge against tax increases because the losses can be carried back to 2015 and 2016 when top marginal tax rates were higher.

Going into tax filing season, maximizing deductions will be a critical tax strategy. For many taxpayers, this will be counterintuitive. Typically, when the president-elect has tax policies that include rate increases, the first reaction is to hold onto deductions. However, the economic uncertainty, combined with the limited potential for tax increases, means that many taxpayers will want to strengthen their cash position by maximizing deductions for 2020.

The information provided here is not investment, tax or financial advice. You should consult with a licensed professional for advice concerning your specific situation.

