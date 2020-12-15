Tech Giants Have Strayed Away

Tech giants need to take more steps to combat fake accounts NurPhoto via Getty Images

In my previous article, “Warnings for Tech Giants and an Ode to a Simpler Web,” I was purposefully harsh on the “tech giants’”of the industry. Include anyone you want on the list—search giants, e-commerce giants, social this, social that, etc. The point is that with each passing day, we are witnessing the history of tech and the history of monopolies repeat themselves. The tech giants, in my estimation, have strayed far from a state of services originalism. These companies have veered into these territories with full neglect of the fact that one of their biggest, most glaring problems is that accounts are not verified. Nobody knows who they’re really talking to or what audience they are really engaging with. Is it a competitor, a troll farm or some anti-fan?

While I don’t have the answer to that, in case after case, the proposition of an unidentified audience is troublesome. In the case of social web, the very experiences these companies have sold to their audiences may not be real at all. It is just unacceptable to navigate so many social engagements and have a doubt about their authenticity.

It’s High Time to Authenticate

It is time for these industry leviathans to take a different approach on behalf of their communities. The bot issue is significant, along with artificial intelligence, paid audiences, spam accounts, fake reviews, scam websites, search engine exploits, and more. This is a callout and a rude awakening. We need to authenticate accounts so that every account tracks back to a real person. It is difficult to reconcile the digital identity issues we see around us every day with the availability of online safety measures and understand why there isn’t a stronger push for authentication. When individuals are fully accountable for what they share, then we all know who it is coming from and why.

The Future is a Technically Secured Community

For decades, the industry has relied on security by means of passwords. In its time, the password worked as well as it could. Over time, complexities and services were added to the password proposition. You know this list—more complex requirements, longer passwords, special characters, captchas, self-password reset systems, image validation and so on. The problem with all of this is that hackers focus on interception, duplication, and calculation of passwords. Hackers track human behavior, which is the reason why password security evolved along with shady tactics.

When you consider the ways that bots, compromised accounts, troll farms, and every other kind of account-based blight actually work, it is clear that the password-secured account as we know it should be shelved immediately. Widely used password-less authentication would minimize or eliminate many problems that we face today. Phishing attacks, brute force attacks, recycled passwords used on multiple sites, as well as the damage and expenditure incurred by these issues would be minimized or eliminated with available technologies.

Say Goodbye to the Lonely, Vulnerable Password

Authentication can be performed better, and this is desperately needed in a world that is full of security and integrity threats. A variety of choices await any organization that is looking at a higher level of security. You can choose email-based authentication, where the user activates a time-limited server-based code or link that tracks back to their email account. There are authenticator programs for mobile devices, which are linked by individual QR codes to a particular user and provide a time-limited approval action or confirmation code for login authentication. There are plugins that send confirmations to people’s social network accounts. SMS validation is widely available, emerging private blockchain technologies create a ledger-based authentication option, geo-location technologies also help secure authentication processes, and finally, there are biometrics devices on our smartphones, certain tablets, and workstations that use physical attributes about the user to authenticate account access.

Making the Web Authentic

There is no excuse for the state of account fraud that exists, not just on social, but all of the sensitive platforms, data and systems we count on.

If everybody is who they say they are, then we can all get back to interacting with the people on social media as real people—not as bot farms or people with multiple online personalities. We need to be able to make decisions to trust or mistrust based on the knowledge that we are engaging with real individuals. This will not only help with the social media conversation, but also with cybersecurity in general. It is time for social media companies an_d big tech to make the web simple, secure, and authentic for everyone.

