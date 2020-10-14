Breaking
Home Business Tech, Healthcare Companies Lead New Forbes China Up-And-Comers List
Business

Tech, Healthcare Companies Lead New Forbes China Up-And-Comers List

written by Forbes October 14, 2020
Tech, Healthcare Companies Lead New Forbes China Up-And-Comers List

Technology and healthcare companies were the best performers among top listed businesses surveyed as part of latest edition of Forbes China’s “Up and Comers List.” The annual survey of the country’s top small and medium businesses was released on Oct. 13. 

The selection of top listed companies focused on financial performance in 2017-2020 and included businesses with annual revenue below 1 billion yuan, or about $145 million.

“Small businesses will be crucial to a sustained economic recovery in China the post-Covid-19 era, and the list offers some insights some of our domestic leaders,” said compiler Joel Li.  China’s healthcare industry has benefitted from increased demand in connection with Covid-19, as well as a longer-term again trend in the country, he added.

Listees from the healthcare field include AK Medical Holding, a supplier of orthopedic implants, and contact lens supplier Ovctek China.  Click herefor a link to the list in Chinese. 

The list will be discussed at the coming Forbes China Innovation Summit to be held in Chengdu on Oct. 29-30.  

See related article:

Aging trend in China spawns new billionaire fortune 

@forbes_cn

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

The Real Reasons You Can’t Focus On Your...

The Important Difference Between Cybersecurity And Cyber Resilience...

The Ultimate Guide To Starting A Side Hustle...

The Five Forces – The Real Infrastructure Initiative...

3 Reasons Creative Entrepreneurs Should Focus Heavily On...

Get Pre-Approved For The New iPhone 12 And...

Changing The Face Of Shipping And Environmental Responsibility

Social Security Administration Announces A Raise For Retirees...

How Franchise Brands Are Adjusting Their Convention Plans...

Cannabis Use Not Associated With Increased Risk For...

The Ultimate Guide to B2B Local SEO

Imperative Messages From The World Food Programme’s Nobel...

Eight Tips For Appearing More Trustworthy During A...

How Drybar Styled Forward-Thinking Customer Experience, Q&A With...

3M Survey Reports Decline In Science Skepticism For...

Retail Jobs Are Still Available (In Legal Cannabis)

Forget What You’ve Heard—NYC Businesses Will Bounce Back....

The New Digital Thundering Herd – High Net...

Three Ways New Managers Can Supercharge 1-To-1s With...

Why Rent Your Marketing When You Should Own...

Leave a Comment