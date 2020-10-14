Tech, Healthcare Companies Lead New Forbes China Up-And-Comers List

Technology and healthcare companies were the best performers among top listed businesses surveyed as part of latest edition of Forbes China’s “Up and Comers List.” The annual survey of the country’s top small and medium businesses was released on Oct. 13.

The selection of top listed companies focused on financial performance in 2017-2020 and included businesses with annual revenue below 1 billion yuan, or about $145 million.

“Small businesses will be crucial to a sustained economic recovery in China the post-Covid-19 era, and the list offers some insights some of our domestic leaders,” said compiler Joel Li. China’s healthcare industry has benefitted from increased demand in connection with Covid-19, as well as a longer-term again trend in the country, he added.

Listees from the healthcare field include AK Medical Holding, a supplier of orthopedic implants, and contact lens supplier Ovctek China. Click herefor a link to the list in Chinese.

The list will be discussed at the coming Forbes China Innovation Summit to be held in Chengdu on Oct. 29-30.

See related article:

Aging trend in China spawns new billionaire fortune

@forbes_cn

Source