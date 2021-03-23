What Technology Is Involved In A Recording Studio?

If you are wanting to get into music, then there is no better time.

Despite everything else, some recording studios are open, including those in Chicago.

If music is something you’ve always wanted to get into, or you’ve been out the game for a while and are looking to get back into it, this can be very exciting.

To get started, you’ll need to find the perfect recording studio.

Each recording studio is different as some will offer more advanced equipment than others.

Typically, your decision will come down to a few factors including cost, location and the technology available.

Here, we are going to focus on the technology that is involved in a recording studio.

This will cover everything from the microphones that you need to the monitors that you can use.

Read on to hear more about what you can expect.

Microphones

At a typical Chicago recording studio, similar to those run by PIRATE.com, you can expect to find a wide variety of microphones.

These are required for a number of different purposes, not just for recording vocals.

This means that there will usually be a range of different microphones on offer with some designed specifically to record certain instruments such as drums or saxophone.

Ideally, the microphones will only pick up what is meant to be heard due to their design.

Monitors

When you are recording your tracks, you are going to want to hear what they sound like.

If the recording studio doesn’t have a good set of monitors, you might miss out on some important mistakes that need to be resolved before you lose the studio.

Most of the Chicago recording studio locations will have top of the range monitors because they know just how vital this is to the recording and mixing process.

Headphones

In any given recording studio, you can expect to find a few high-quality sets of headphones.

These are used by a range of different people in the recording process to ensure everything is up to scratch.

Typically, when you are recording vocals, you’ll hear the backing track in your headphones.

This way, the sound doesn’t interfere with the recording and you can get it perfect the first time.

MIDI Controllers

Typically, you will need to bring your own instruments along to a recording studio but there are some extra tools in there that you can make use of.

For example, some recording studios will have keyboards or MIDI controllers that can help you to create the sounds that you need on your track.

This isn’t always the case, so it is best to check with the studio to find out what they have before you go along.

This way, you’ll know what to bring with you and how to set up your sounds.

Interface

Another piece of technology that you’ll be sure to find in a recording studio is an interface.

If you have a studio set up at home, then you probably have your own interface that you rely on to connect everything together nicely.

The interface will allow you to plug in a microphone and connect it with your DAW to avoid any issues along the way.

Some studios will have more advanced interfaces than others so you might need a guide on how these work.

Recording Software

As you may expect, a recording studio will typically have recording software to make sure that everything is recorded down to the system properly.

This software can be very useful, especially for those who aren’t very experienced in recording and need an extra helping hand with the tools.

The recording software can allow you to run the tracks together and make sure that everything is working as it should.

Typically, a recording engineer in the studio will be the one managing the recording software and ensuring the recording process is smooth.

Other Technology

Recording studios are filled to the brim with technology that allows the process to take place.

Alongside the microphones and the interfaces, you’ll also find things like keyboards, a mouse and some music stands.

We’re not talking about your typical computer mouse or keyboard either, most of these devices are designed especially for this kind of task.

So, you might find that the keyboard has a few extra keys on there that you need to use when recording.

Final Summary

As you can see, there is a lot of technology involved in recording studios.

Each recording studio will have its own tech that has been specifically chosen by the experts who use it on a day-to-day basis.

It is always best to check with the recording studio which equipment they provide as part of the deal as you will need to make sure that you have everything in there with you.

Some equipment might not be compatible with your instruments, so this is also something to consider.

With the right technology, you can really record some excellent tracks without too much hassle.