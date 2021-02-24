Ted Lasso, Other Apple TV+ Shows Arriving Soon To Chromecast And Google

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 22: Actor Jason Sudeikis, in character as coach Ted Lasso, instructs his team … [+] during the 2016 Steve Nash Foundation Showdown at Sara D. Roosevelt Park on June 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage) WireImage

Ted Lasso meet Chromecast.

Google said it would begin supporting the Apple TV app globally, which offers Apple TV+ programs on its new Chromecast with Google TV dongle. The company also said it would begin supporting the app on more of its devices to come.

Google said the Apple TV app is now available on the Apps tab on the new Chromecast in the U.S. Google has also directly integrated Apple’s television app into Google TV, allowing users to see Apple TV+ shows within personalized recommendations, search results and voice research. Global support for Apple TV+ will arrive in the coming months.

In addition to supporting the Apple TV+ paid subscription TV service, Chromecast with Google TV users will also be able to subscribe to premium channels and buy or rent movies through the Apple TV app.

The two “frenemies” indirectly compete with one another in the streaming content space, with Apple TV+’s original programming and Apple Music stacking up against YouTube Premium, YouTube TV and YouTube Music.

However, in 2019, YouTube scaled back its ambitions in the original content space. In fact, “Cobra Kai,” a series originally developed for YouTube Premium in 2018, left YouTube Premium in May 2020 and resurfaced at Netflix to much success. YouTube has instead shifted its attention to collaborating on original content with successful existing creators already on the platform.

Platform availability and a growing content library will be critical for Apple as it continues to grow its streaming entertainment service. 62% of Apple TV+ subscribers are still on a free trial, according to an analyst report from Dan Ives at Wedbush Securities. There is no indication on how many subscribers the service has.

In addition to supporting Chromecast with Google TV, Google said the Apple TV app will be available on Google TVs from Sony and TCL, as well as other Android TV-powered devices in the future.

