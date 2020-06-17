Home Business Teens On TikTok Are Trying To Save Barron Trump From The White House
BusinessSocial Media

Teens On TikTok Are Trying To Save Barron Trump From The White House

written by Forbes June 17, 2020
Teens On TikTok Are Trying To Save Barron Trump From The White House

TOPLINE

 Users on social media platform TikTok are posting videos with the hashtag #SaveBarron, advocating to “free” 14-year-old Barron Trump from the White House.

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Barron Trump and his parents President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One … [+] in Morristown, New Jersey on August 18, 2019.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

KEY FACTS

Videos with the #SaveBarron hashtag have over 27 million views on the video social media platform.

The videos are a mix of footage of the young Trump and monologues from users, with messages that purport the youngest Trump is sad in the White House, “respects women” and “100% secretly hates his dad’s opinions,” among other things.

Says one: “You cannot tell me that Barron Trump is a Trump supporter.” 

The teen social media platform, which exploded in popularity largely due to humor videos set to music, has become increasingly politicized, as exemplified by the 10.8 billion views on the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.

Insider reported that a Change.com petition to “free Barron” garnered 15,000 signatures, though it has since been deleted.

A spokesperson for the Trump family has neither addressed the petition nor the hashtag.  

Here’s what the TikTok #SaveBarron movement looks like:

Further Reading

Everything You Need to Know About Barron Trump (Town & Country)

Report: Melania Trump Delayed Move To White House To Renegotiate Prenup (Forbes)

Trump Faces Onslaught From Pro-Biden GOP PACs And Damaging New Books (Forbes)

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Trump Tweeting As Much As Ever Amid Twitter...

May 29, 2020

X Æ A-12: Does Elon Musk’s Baby Name...

May 5, 2020

Legal Organization Condemns Facebook, Zuckerberg For Not Condemning...

May 30, 2020

Content to Fill Your Social Media Calendar

April 21, 2020

To Stream Or Not To Stream: Live Celebrity...

May 21, 2020

After Public Outcry, Governor’s Think Tank Agrees To...

May 2, 2020

Conversational Marketing, Social Media & Words That Work

September 20, 2019

‘Hang Up The Kente’: Black Writers, Performers Slam...

June 8, 2020

How to Get More Facebook Engagement with One...

August 12, 2019

Companies Maintain Social Media Push As COVID-19 Lockdown...

May 6, 2020

Leave a Comment