Teens With AK-47 Jump Wall Into Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Resort While Fleeing Cops

Three teens who were running from police while armed with a loaded AK-47 jumped a wall onto President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, according to police, who said that the teens apparently had no idea whose property they had trespassed onto.

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is seen on November 1, 2019 in Palm Beach, Florida. … [+] (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Police in Palm Beach, Florida, arrested three 15-year-old boys after chasing them onto the property, later finding that there was a mini AK-47 loaded with a 14-round magazine inside a backpack they were carrying. A Palm Beach police officer turned on his overhead lights as the teens were sitting in a parked car about two miles north of Mar-a-Lago on Friday morning, at which point the car fled, according to police. A Palm Beach Police spokesman told the Associated Press, which first reported the story Wednesday, that the teens then darted out of the car when they spotted another officer making an unrelated traffic stop, jumped the Mar-a-Lago wall and hid on Trump’s property. Police then used a helicopter and dog to track down the teens, arresting them and charging each with trespassing with a firearm and resisting arrest without violence. Mar-a-Lago is closed for the summer, and no member of Trump’s family was present on the property, according to AP. Had Trump or a family member been there, the teens might have been shot by Secret Service agents, the spokesman said.

“They had no idea where they were,” Palm Beach Police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick told AP.

Trump purchased Mar-a-Lago in 1985, and in Sept. 2019, he made the resort his permanent residence, officially relocating from New York. Trump has spent a significant amount of his presidency at the property, where he often plays golf, a hobby he has been criticized for spending far too much time doing, while reportedly costing American taxpayers over $100 million in doing so.

The teens aren’t the first uninvited guests to make their way onto the resort’s grounds since its owner assumed the presidency. There have been at least five instances of trespassing since Trump became president in 2017, according to AP.

