Ten Tips For Success From A Teen Entrepreneur

All of the founders I’ve talked to in the past have, if not startup experience, a fair amount of life experience upon which to draw. So it was uniquely interesting, and a bit surprising, to talk to a serial entrepreneur with multiple ventures to his name before he reached legal drinking age.

Brendan Cox is the founder of Cox Visuals, the All Up In Ur Business Podcast, Teen Assistant, Kicks Cases, The Booth Pennsylvania, & Cox Social Media Management, all based out of both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Brendan first started out as an entrepreneur in the 7th grade when he ran a widely popular phone case company. Rather than hiring a graphic designer for his website, he did the graphics and social media, teaching himself Adobe Photoshop. That early venture led to a partnership with a Brooklyn-based clothing designer that birthed Cox Visuals, a branding and graphic design agency.

Brendan Cox in his office.

Brendan Cox

Given so much experience at such a young age, Brendan has a unique perspective on business and the entrepreneurial spirit, which he shared with me in a recent interview.

Mary Juetten: What problem are you solving?

Brendan Cox: Everyone has different skills, and many people don’t have an eye for design. Branding is crucial when it comes to presenting your personal brand or business, as it’s the first impression any potential client will see. Our company helps those who don’t know how to present themselves or their business(which is many start-up companies) and creates a sleek and eye-catching brand image for them.

Juetten: Who are your customers and how do you find them?

Cox: The large portion of our clientele is in the clothing industry. We’ve worked with hundreds of different clothing businesses to rebrand their companies’ image and improve their social media. So many companies have the right message, but don’t know how to present it in an appealing manner. We’ve been working with Habits 365 (Habits365.com) since the day they launched alongside their team to create what is now one of the next biggest streetwear businesses in the industry.

Another portion of the client base are realtors. Over the past few years, social media has become more and more crucial to realtors. We help them take their online presence to the next level with eye-catching content across all multiple platforms.

Juetten: How did past projects and/or experience help with this new project?

Cox: The unique aspect of Cox Visuals is that it created the business model used by all my start-ups. I started with Kicks Cases, (my phone case business) and have since gained experience and exposure by implementing Cox Visuals work within all my past and current companies.

Juetten: Who is on your team?

Cox: My team includes:

Lauren Kamienski is the Creative Director at Cox Visuals. She is currently studying Criminal Justice at the University of Delaware and is an experienced writer and has a keen eye for detail.

Erika Witt is the Promotions Manager at Cox Visuals. She currently attends the University of Scranton and is getting her BA in Social Media Strategies and an MBA in Marketing. She has an innovative mindset and remains detailed-oriented while developing strategies.

Juetten: Did you raise money?

Cox: I’ve never raised money. It was never a necessity for my companies because I constantly reinvest profits from other projects into my new endeavors.

Juetten: Startups are an adventure — what’s your favorite startup story?

Cox: My personal favorite startup story is Cole Bennett and his company Lyrical Lemonade. Cole worked on his multimedia company in his college dorm and has since taken over the music video industry through his widely popular YouTube channel and website. He is definitely someone I look up to and hope one day achieve a similar level of success.

Juetten: Any tips for early-stage founders?

Cox: I have ten tips, which I’ve laid out below.

Action Over Words: Take action and stop spending months perfecting every little detail on your business plan. Jump in and learn as you go. One of the perks of being a young entrepreneur is that your life doesn’t depend on the success of this company. Talk is cheap. It’s easy to make it look like you’re doing a lot, when really all you’re really doing is talking about the things you want to do. A lot of people start businesses without planning any proper course of action, and things tend to fall apart. You need to know exactly how you’re going to make something happen before you tell people you’re going to do it. Customers lose confidence in businesses that talk but never act. Set Realistic Goals: Setting goals is one thing but setting realistic goals is something different entirely. Your goals need to be challenging but still accomplishable. People tell me every day that they want to go from 0 to 100,000 followers on Instagram in a week but it’s not realistic. Don’t Start a Business to Make Money: Yes, I know that phrase sounds extremely contradictory. What I mean by this is to start a business doing what you love and are passionate about. Don’t start a business with the sole purpose of making money because you will lose interest very quickly and the business will flop. Connections are Key: I can’t stress this enough. Connections are everything in business. In the business world, it’s all about who you know not what you know. Build a network of people for everything so that way you have a person for everything. Social Media is Everything: If your business isn’t on social media, you barely have a business these days. Think of social media as a way to share your business among millions of unique users on a daily basis. Use social media to your advantage when it comes to marketing your business and creating an image for your brand. Don’t Be Afraid to Fail: Failure sucks, don’t get me wrong. I lost $10,000 in 8th grade after investing in an account to build a targeted Instagram brand. Then one day, the platform suddenly deleted the account. There’s no point in keeping your head down, use your failures to motivate you to succeed more. Capitalize off what you learned from failure. You Don’t Know It All: Education is a life-long process, nobody knows everything. You should always be willing to take advice and listen to others. Platforms and the business world are always changing. No matter the age or experience, listen to that person’s advice and then apply it to your knowledge and business so you can continue to expand and adjust. Understand Competitive Value: Use your competitors as motivation. Allow them to push you to improve your company and your skills set. But don’t become obsessed. Understand the value of competition and use it to focus more on your company. Don’t get sidetracked by your goals, while staring at someone else who is achieving new heights. Believe in Yourself: Stop second-guessing every decision you make. Just because it hasn’t been done, doesn’t mean it won’t succeed. When running a business, you are going to make mistakes whether large or small. It’s okay and it’s part of the process. You can do it, so stop telling yourself you can’t. Don’t Be Afraid to Re-Invest: Many companies stop growing because they become comfortable with a steady revenue. However, if you want to grow, you need to re-invest in yourself and your company. It’s okay to not always make profit overnight. Success takes time and you need to be willing to understand that.

Juetten: What’s the long-term vision for your company?

Cox: In the long term, I see Cox Visuals expanding our clientele and team to take over branding amongst small start-up companies. We are looking to be the go-to company when it comes to branding. We have many projects in the works, including collaborations with large influencers and companies in the near future.

Impressive and cannot wait to see what Brendan does next. #onwards.

