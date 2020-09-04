Tenet, Les Miserables, Or No Time To Die – What Is Fintech’s New Plot?

Cinemas have started to re-open. Good news for a society whose domestic screen time has reached its limits. Relief too for cinema owners, particularly those who invested in “luxe’ re-fits, with spacious, laid-back sofas and apps for food and drinks to be ordered on-demand. Did they see Covid coming? Are these real-estate businesses part of whichever organisation conspired to create our current global re-boot? Or were they just sensible investors predicting a new type of consumer demand?

The movie industry’s hopes of a mass return to the cinemas currently rests on big budget “event” films, like Tenet or the new James Bond movie due out in November. Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan, has a plot that disrupts conventional science and logic. Rather like Inception, it creates a place for heroes to take liberties, cut corners and to invert space-time.

I love this imaginative and almost plausible new physics. It reminds me of many blockchain-based presentations for re-imagined financial services and payments systems I’ve been coerced into watching. Once you get sucked into the pitch deck, it’s possible to be re-assured of the viability of outlandish, new concepts. It just requires you to ditch old thinking, and to understand that there’s a revolution going on out there.

Back in the real world, it seems we are indeed in the midst of revolt. Not just in terms of immediate, visceral protests on the streets, but also across a wider time horizon as societies move at speed towards digital interactions and the so-called 4th Industrial Revolution.

Covid has highlighted some inadequacies of old ways of thinking – for example, the need for face-to-face contact with a doctor, or indeed for any transactional scenario is now somewhat questionable when an electronically exchanged photograph of swollen tonsils (or whatever needs to be sorted) is a more efficient way to start an interaction or a transaction.

Tracking and tracing virus hotspots and individuals at risk seems to be a sensible new concept, well within reach of existing physics. The technology to seek out information following inadvertent contact with infection carriers is not rocket science. And yet ID tracking schemes that are both trustworthy and worthwhile are seemingly elusive.

Citizens are suspicious of being surveilled and ID tracked by their government. Although many of us allow corporations to handle our data, more people are becoming unhappy with big tech providers taking advantage of their privacy.

The lack of enthusiasm for digital identity, credentials and signatures is becoming a problem for the management of the 4th Industrial Revolution. And so a revolution for electronic identity is both necessary and inevitable. The question is who can be trusted to make it happen?

The solution could include clever people from think tanks, the United Nations, government, private sector, consumer groups and consultancies to create the new compacts needed. Alternatively, it could happen more messily and organically, relying on early adopters of authentication mechanisms, using phone-based biometrics, in industries like banking, retailing and gaming.

So perhaps the inspiration for revolution should come from grittier quarters, like in Ladj Li’s Les Miserables, shot on the streets of Paris. Despite just being released in the UK, the US saw it in late 2019, presumably so it could be entered in the 2020 Oscars in a year where the competition looked weak. I mean, who’d vote for Parasite – a sub-titled Korean story about domestic workers trapped in a Sisyphean agenda where no task can get completed, and existing order is always restored?

The Les Miserables plot didn’t win the Oscar, but its accurate portrayal of city life caused the French President, Emmanuel Macron to use the movie as a training and motivational aid for his government, with a resulting strategic plan for change for excluded societies.

If messy unresolved disputes are not your thing, look no further than No Time To Die by Cary Joji Fukunaga, featuring a tired and emotional international traveller dealing with a mid life crisis.

I have no inside details of the plot facing James Bond in November, and I’d guess the film was in the can before most of 2020’s tumultuous geopolitical events unfurled. But if I were writing it, I’d definitely introduce the jeopardy of a foreign agency specialising in counter-intelligence, chaos-creation, revenge and extortion. My plot vehicle would involve the global payments system and an interlinked identity scheme.

Unlike previous Bond money heists like Goldfinger which relied on the collapse of trust in gold, the 2020 version would facilitate the hijacking of a more nuanced trust in all forms of digital interactions – not just financial transactions.

If I were Nolan, Li or Fukunaga, I’d be keeping a keen eye on the scripts for the inevitable movie to be released 2021 which will be based on the collapse of the German Fintech star, Wirecard. Once made, it will combine the logic-twist of Tenet, with the realism of Les Miserables and the international espionage angles of James Bond. It will be an accurate documentary in the style of The Big Short. And therefore it will also be more implausible than Inception. It will be a hit.

The movies mentioned here all relate to some era-defining reset or reboot. They all talk to audiences that are willing to recognise that something has to be done, because the old ways are not going to make the cut. Fintech faces its own existential mid-life issues too now, so how should it be characterised accurately and sympathetically? Has Fintech already accomplished its post 2008 crisis mission? Should it retire and cash in?

I suspect not. There is a lot of work to be done at the complicated messy edges where transactions and trust-based services of banking need to get better integrated into the real world.

So for Fintech, this is no time to die.

But it may be time for a new mission.

Fin.

