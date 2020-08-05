TerrAscend Gains Foothold In NJ Medical Market, 1st Licensed Greenhouse In State

TerrAscend

TerrAscend’s 37,000 square foot greenhouse is also the company’s second growing facility on the East Coast after the company’s sprawling facility in Waterfall, Pennsylvania. The operator expects to complete the second phase of construction at its Boonton facility in October, which will expand the company’s New Jersey cultivating and manufacturing capacity to a total of 140,000 square feet.

TerrAscend has been laying the groundwork for this expansion since 2018, when the company was selected out of a pool of 146 applicants to apply for one of six vertically integrated permits in New Jersey. Earlier this year in January, the company became the second operator to receive a cultivation permit by the state and began its initial cultivation operations at a temporary on-site area as the Boonton greenhouse was under construction. While waiting for its greenhouse cultivation permit, TerrAscend utilized its existing resources to give back to the local community by growing and donating fresh produce to Boonton’s community food pantry.

In a company statement, Executive Chairman and CEO Jason Ackerman recognized the key role TerrAscend plays in supporting New Jersey’s booming medical market and expressed his commitment to continued corporate growth.

“This is an important milestone as we continue to expand our operations to meet growing patient demand for high-quality, medical products in New Jersey,” said Ackerman. “We’re exceptionally proud of the team’s efforts and look forward to accelerating our growth as the facility ramps up to full capacity.”

In addition to receiving this latest cultivation permit, TerrAscend has also secured additional processing and dispensing approvals, which will allow the company to operate a production facility and up to three dispensaries in northern New Jersey. TerrAscend’s first Apothecarium-branded dispensary, an award-winning retail chain hailing from San Francisco, is expected to open its doors to medical patients in Phillipsburg, New Jersey later this fall.

TerrAscend’s strategic expansion into New Jersey comes at a critical moment as state residents are months away from voting on a ballot measure to legalize adult-use cannabis and as the state’s demand for medical products reach all-time highs. State legalization could pave the way for massive retail opportunities over the next few years, but TerrAscend will have to edge out dominant operators including Curaleaf and Acreage Holdings, which have already captured considerable market share in New Jersey. Investors and competing operators alike will have a watchful eye on TerrAscend to see if they are able to replicate the same commercial success that they experienced last year in Pennsylvania.

However, much like in any industry, friendly competition, which is expected among these types of established multi-state operators, will likely yield more innovation and a more mature cannabis market in the long-term. TerrAscend’s astute corporate acquisitions and tactical expansion strategies under Jason Ackerman’s leadership have laid a solid foundation for the company to effectively penetrate this new market. As more states legalize cannabis and even more operators like TerrAscend ramp up production, the East Coast’s cannabis market could rival and even surpass the West Coast’s market by next year.

